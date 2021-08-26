NASHVILLE, Tenn., Aug. 26, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. (NYSE:RHP), a lodging real estate investment trust ("REIT") specializing in group-oriented, destination hotel assets in urban and resort markets, today announced that it will present to investors attending the J.P. Morgan Gaming, Lodging, Restaurant & Leisure Management Access Forum being held in Las Vegas, NV, on Monday, September 13, at 3:45 p.m. PT. Todd Siefert, senior vice president and treasurer will participate in an analyst-led fireside chat. Jennifer Hutcheson, executive vice president, corporate controller and chief accounting officer, will also attend the forum.



The presentation will be webcast and can be accessed on Ryman Hospitality Properties’ website at www.rymanhp.com. To listen to the webcast, please visit the investor relations section of the website at least 15 minutes prior to the beginning of the scheduled presentation to register, download and install necessary multimedia streaming software. For those who cannot listen to the live broadcast, a replay will be available after the presentation and will run for 30 days.