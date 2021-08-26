checkAd

Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. to Present at the J.P. Morgan Gaming, Lodging, Restaurant & Leisure Management Access Forum – Monday, September 13, 2021, at 3 45 p.m. PT

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
26.08.2021, 22:30  |  18   |   |   

NASHVILLE, Tenn., Aug. 26, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. (NYSE:RHP), a lodging real estate investment trust ("REIT") specializing in group-oriented, destination hotel assets in urban and resort markets, today announced that it will present to investors attending the J.P. Morgan Gaming, Lodging, Restaurant & Leisure Management Access Forum being held in Las Vegas, NV, on Monday, September 13, at 3:45 p.m. PT. Todd Siefert, senior vice president and treasurer will participate in an analyst-led fireside chat. Jennifer Hutcheson, executive vice president, corporate controller and chief accounting officer, will also attend the forum.

The presentation will be webcast and can be accessed on Ryman Hospitality Properties’ website at www.rymanhp.com. To listen to the webcast, please visit the investor relations section of the website at least 15 minutes prior to the beginning of the scheduled presentation to register, download and install necessary multimedia streaming software. For those who cannot listen to the live broadcast, a replay will be available after the presentation and will run for 30 days.

About Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc.

Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. (NYSE: RHP) is a leading lodging and hospitality real estate investment trust that specializes in upscale convention center resorts and country music entertainment experiences. The Company’s core holdings include a network of five of the top 10 largest non-gaming convention center hotels in the United States based on total indoor meeting space. These convention center resorts operate under the Gaylord Hotels brand and are managed by Marriott International. The Company also owns two adjacent ancillary hotels and a small number of attractions managed by Marriott International for a combined total of 10,412 rooms and more than 2.7 million square feet of total indoor and outdoor meeting space in top convention and leisure destinations across the country. The Company’s Entertainment segment includes a growing collection of iconic and emerging country music brands, including the Grand Ole Opry; Ryman Auditorium, WSM 650 AM; Ole Red and Circle, a country lifestyle media network the Company owns in a joint-venture partnership with Gray Television. The Company operates its Entertainment segment as part of a taxable REIT subsidiary.

Investor Relations Contacts: Media Contacts:
Mark Fioravanti, President & Chief Financial Officer Shannon Sullivan, Vice President Corporate and Brand Communications
Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc.
(615) 316-6588 (615) 316-6725
mfioravanti@rymanhp.com ssullivan@rymanhp.com
~or~ ~or~
Todd Siefert, Senior Vice President Corporate Finance & Treasurer Robert Winters
Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. Alpha IR Group
(615) 316-6344 (929) 266-6315
tsiefert@rymanhp.com robert.winters@alpha-ir.com




0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. to Present at the J.P. Morgan Gaming, Lodging, Restaurant & Leisure Management Access Forum – Monday, September 13, 2021, at 3 45 p.m. PT NASHVILLE, Tenn., Aug. 26, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. (NYSE:RHP), a lodging real estate investment trust ("REIT") specializing in group-oriented, destination hotel assets in urban and resort markets, today announced …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Press release Biocartis Group NV: BIOCARTIS ANNOUNCES 2021 HALF-YEAR RESULTS ON 2 SEPTEMBER 2021
Vow ASA: First Half 2021 : Cruise industry rebounds
eFFECTOR Therapeutics Debuts as Publicly Traded Next-Generation Oncology Company Advancing Mature ...
A quarter of progress and consolidation for Amarillo
Perseus Mining Increases Net Profit By 48% in FY2021 to $139M & Declares Maiden Capital Return
Spey Resources Comments on Recent Promotional Activity Pursuant to OTC Markets Request
Brookfield Infrastructure and Inter Pipeline Ltd. Provide Update on Strategic Transaction
Philips spotlights smart diagnostic and treatment solutions driving clinical confidence and ...
LGL Systems Acquisition Corp. Announces Stockholder Approval for and Closing of Business ...
Perseus Mining Announces Dividend Policy and Maiden Capital Return
Titel
Clariant acquires remaining 70% in Brazilian Personal Care specialty company Beraca to seize full ...
Orocobre Limited announces FY21 Results and implementation of merger with Galaxy Resources
WISeKey Collaborates with GDGC Enterprises to Auction NFTs of Kobe Bryant Autographed Black Mamba ...
Aya Gold & Silver Inc. Announces C$70 Million Bought Deal Public Offering
Astellas Receives European Commission Approval for First-in-Class EVRENZO (roxadustat) for Adult ...
Brookfield Infrastructure Announces Successful Tender and Take-up of 65.6% of Inter Pipeline Ltd. ...
Novartis provides update on BELINDA study investigating Kymriah as second-line treatment in ...
Progenity Announces Pricing of $40 Million Public Offering of Common Stock and Warrants
Puma Exploration Closes $1.6 Million Financing Led by a Strategic Investment by Crescat Capital for ...
Emeli Sandé signs to Chrysalis Records
Titel
Allarity Therapeutics’ oral PARP inhibitor, Stenoparib, demonstrates additional pre-clinical ...
BioNTech schließt Übernahme von Kites Neoantigen-TCR Zelltherapie-Plattform und ...
CORRECTING and REPLACING - GoodRx and Boehringer Ingelheim Announce Joint Effort to Deliver ...
Transaction in Own Shares
atai Life Sciences gründet in Partnerschaft mit der University of Queensland InnarisBio mit dem ...
Oatly to Report Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results on August 16, 2021
ShotSpotter Responds to False and Misleading Allegations by VICE News
Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment’s Crackle Premieres Big-Budget Disaster Movie ...
Optinose Completes Patient Recruitment in Pivotal Trial for XHANCE in Chronic Sinusitis
Delta Drone International to Expand Its Australian Drone-Based Services Through Acquisition of ...
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Spineway - improved operating result despite cover
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board
Ocugen Inc. Announces $23 Million Registered Direct Offering of Common Stock Priced at a Premium to ...