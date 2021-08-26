checkAd

Greenlane Shareholders Vote to Approve Merger with KushCo

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
26.08.2021, 22:30  |  25   |   |   

More Than 99% of Votes Cast Voted “FOR” Approval of Proposed Merger

BOCA RATON, Fla., Aug. 26, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Greenlane Holdings, Inc. (“Greenlane”) (Nasdaq: GNLN), a global house of brands and one of the largest sellers of premium cannabis accessories, child-resistant packaging, and specialty vaporization products, today announced that its stockholders have approved the proposed merger (the “Transaction”) with KushCo Holdings, Inc. (“KushCo”) (OTCQX: KSHB), a premier provider of ancillary products and services to the legal cannabis and CBD industries.

Over 99% of the votes cast on the merger proposal were voted in favor of the Transaction. Furthermore, each other proposal submitted to stockholders at Greenlane’s annual meeting of stockholders was approved by the requisite vote. The Company expects to file with the Securities and Exchange Commission a Form 8-K disclosing the final voting results.

Pursuant to the terms of the merger agreement, KushCo will become a wholly owned subsidiary of Greenlane in an all-stock, tax-free business combination. Under the terms of the merger agreement, KushCo’s stockholders will receive shares of Greenlane Class A common stock based on the final exchange ratio to be determined as of the closing date in accordance with the terms of the merger agreement.

About Greenlane Holdings, Inc.

Greenlane Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: GNLN) is a global house of brands and one of the largest sellers of premium cannabis accessories, child-resistant packaging, and specialty vaporization products to smoke shops, dispensaries, and specialty retail stores, as well as direct to consumer through its online e-commerce platforms, Vapor.com, Higherstandards.com, Aerospaced.com, Harringglass.com, Eycemolds.com, Canada.Vapor.com, Azarius.net, Vaposhop.com, and recently-acquired Puffitup.com. Founded in 2005, Greenlane serves more than 7,000 retail locations and has over 250 employees with operations in United States, Canada, and Europe. With a strong global footprint, Greenlane has been the partner of choice for many of the industry’s leading brands, who chose to leverage its strong distribution platform, unparalleled customer service, and highly efficient operations and logistics to accelerate their growth. Greenlane’s curated portfolio of owned brands includes EYCE, packaging innovator Pollen Gear, VIBES rolling papers, Marley Natural Accessories; K.Haring Glass Collection, Aerospaced grinders, and Higher Standards which offers both an upscale product line as well as an innovative retail experiences with flagship stores located in Chelsea Market, New York and Malibu, California.

Seite 1 von 3



0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Greenlane Shareholders Vote to Approve Merger with KushCo More Than 99% of Votes Cast Voted “FOR” Approval of Proposed MergerBOCA RATON, Fla., Aug. 26, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - Greenlane Holdings, Inc. (“Greenlane”) (Nasdaq: GNLN), a global house of brands and one of the largest sellers of premium …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Press release Biocartis Group NV: BIOCARTIS ANNOUNCES 2021 HALF-YEAR RESULTS ON 2 SEPTEMBER 2021
Vow ASA: First Half 2021 : Cruise industry rebounds
eFFECTOR Therapeutics Debuts as Publicly Traded Next-Generation Oncology Company Advancing Mature ...
A quarter of progress and consolidation for Amarillo
Perseus Mining Increases Net Profit By 48% in FY2021 to $139M & Declares Maiden Capital Return
Spey Resources Comments on Recent Promotional Activity Pursuant to OTC Markets Request
Brookfield Infrastructure and Inter Pipeline Ltd. Provide Update on Strategic Transaction
Philips spotlights smart diagnostic and treatment solutions driving clinical confidence and ...
LGL Systems Acquisition Corp. Announces Stockholder Approval for and Closing of Business ...
Perseus Mining Announces Dividend Policy and Maiden Capital Return
Titel
Clariant acquires remaining 70% in Brazilian Personal Care specialty company Beraca to seize full ...
Orocobre Limited announces FY21 Results and implementation of merger with Galaxy Resources
WISeKey Collaborates with GDGC Enterprises to Auction NFTs of Kobe Bryant Autographed Black Mamba ...
Aya Gold & Silver Inc. Announces C$70 Million Bought Deal Public Offering
Astellas Receives European Commission Approval for First-in-Class EVRENZO (roxadustat) for Adult ...
Brookfield Infrastructure Announces Successful Tender and Take-up of 65.6% of Inter Pipeline Ltd. ...
Novartis provides update on BELINDA study investigating Kymriah as second-line treatment in ...
Progenity Announces Pricing of $40 Million Public Offering of Common Stock and Warrants
Puma Exploration Closes $1.6 Million Financing Led by a Strategic Investment by Crescat Capital for ...
Emeli Sandé signs to Chrysalis Records
Titel
Allarity Therapeutics’ oral PARP inhibitor, Stenoparib, demonstrates additional pre-clinical ...
BioNTech schließt Übernahme von Kites Neoantigen-TCR Zelltherapie-Plattform und ...
CORRECTING and REPLACING - GoodRx and Boehringer Ingelheim Announce Joint Effort to Deliver ...
Transaction in Own Shares
atai Life Sciences gründet in Partnerschaft mit der University of Queensland InnarisBio mit dem ...
Oatly to Report Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results on August 16, 2021
ShotSpotter Responds to False and Misleading Allegations by VICE News
Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment’s Crackle Premieres Big-Budget Disaster Movie ...
Optinose Completes Patient Recruitment in Pivotal Trial for XHANCE in Chronic Sinusitis
Delta Drone International to Expand Its Australian Drone-Based Services Through Acquisition of ...
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Spineway - improved operating result despite cover
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board
Ocugen Inc. Announces $23 Million Registered Direct Offering of Common Stock Priced at a Premium to ...