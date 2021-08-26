Greenlane Shareholders Vote to Approve Merger with KushCo

Over 99% of the votes cast on the merger proposal were voted in favor of the Transaction. Furthermore, each other proposal submitted to stockholders at Greenlane’s annual meeting of stockholders was approved by the requisite vote. The Company expects to file with the Securities and Exchange Commission a Form 8-K disclosing the final voting results.

BOCA RATON, Fla., Aug. 26, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Greenlane Holdings, Inc. (“Greenlane”) (Nasdaq: GNLN), a global house of brands and one of the largest sellers of premium cannabis accessories, child-resistant packaging, and specialty vaporization products, today announced that its stockholders have approved the proposed merger (the “Transaction”) with KushCo Holdings, Inc. (“KushCo”) (OTCQX: KSHB), a premier provider of ancillary products and services to the legal cannabis and CBD industries.

Pursuant to the terms of the merger agreement, KushCo will become a wholly owned subsidiary of Greenlane in an all-stock, tax-free business combination. Under the terms of the merger agreement, KushCo’s stockholders will receive shares of Greenlane Class A common stock based on the final exchange ratio to be determined as of the closing date in accordance with the terms of the merger agreement.

About Greenlane Holdings, Inc.

Greenlane Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: GNLN) is a global house of brands and one of the largest sellers of premium cannabis accessories, child-resistant packaging, and specialty vaporization products to smoke shops, dispensaries, and specialty retail stores, as well as direct to consumer through its online e-commerce platforms, Vapor.com, Higherstandards.com, Aerospaced.com, Harringglass.com, Eycemolds.com, Canada.Vapor.com, Azarius.net, Vaposhop.com, and recently-acquired Puffitup.com. Founded in 2005, Greenlane serves more than 7,000 retail locations and has over 250 employees with operations in United States, Canada, and Europe. With a strong global footprint, Greenlane has been the partner of choice for many of the industry’s leading brands, who chose to leverage its strong distribution platform, unparalleled customer service, and highly efficient operations and logistics to accelerate their growth. Greenlane’s curated portfolio of owned brands includes EYCE, packaging innovator Pollen Gear, VIBES rolling papers, Marley Natural Accessories; K.Haring Glass Collection, Aerospaced grinders, and Higher Standards which offers both an upscale product line as well as an innovative retail experiences with flagship stores located in Chelsea Market, New York and Malibu, California.