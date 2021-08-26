checkAd

Cellectis Announces Participation in Five Investor Conferences

NEW YORK, Aug. 26, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cellectis S.A. (NASDAQ: CLLS – EURONEXT GROWTH: ALCLS) (the “Company”), a gene-editing platform company with clinical-stage immuno-oncology programs using allogeneic chimeric antigen receptor (CAR)-T cells and gene therapy programs for monogenic diseases, today announced that management plans to participate in five virtual investor conferences.

11th Annual Biotech Symposium (Goldman Sachs)
Date: Tuesday, September 7, 2021
Time: 8AM-6PM (GMT)

Citi’s 16th Annual Biopharma Conference 2021
Date: Thursday, September 9, 2021
Time: 10:40AM ET

Wells Fargo Healthcare Conference
Date: Friday, September 10, 2021
Time: 9:20AM ET

H.C. Wainwright 23rd Annual Global Investment Conference
Date: Monday, September 13, 2021
Time: 7AM ET

Baird 2021 Global Healthcare Conference
Date: Wednesday, September 15, 2021
Time: 9:05 AM ET

Live webcasts of these events and a replay of these webcasts will be available under the “Events and Webcasts” section on the Investor page of the of the Company’s at website: https://www.cellectis.com/en/investors/events-and-webcasts/

About Cellectis
Cellectis is a gene editing company, developing first of its kind therapeutic product candidates. Cellecties utilizes an allogeneic approach for CAR-T immunotherapies in oncology, pioneering the concept of off-the-shelf and ready-to-use gene-edited CAR T-cells to treat cancer patients, and a platform to make therapeutic gene editing in hematopeitic stem cells for various diseases. As a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company with over 21 years of expertise in gene editing, Cellectis is developing life-changing product candidates utilizing TALEN, its gene editing technology, and PulseAgile, its pioneering electroporation system to harness the power of the immune system in order to treat diseases with unmet medical needs.

As part of its commitment to a cure, Cellectis remains dedicated to its goal of providing life-saving UCART product candidates for multiple cancers including r/r AML), r/r B-ALL and r/r MM. .HEAL is a new platform focusing on hematopeitic stem cells to treat blood disorders, immunodeficiencies and lysosomial storage diseases.

Cellectis headquarters are in Paris, France, with locations in New York, New York and Raleigh, North Carolina. Cellectis is listed on the Nasdaq Global Market (ticker: CLLS) and on Euronext Growth (ticker: ALCLS). For more information, visit www.cellectis.com

