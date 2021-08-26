H&R Block Announces Quarterly Cash Dividend

KANSAS CITY, Mo., Aug. 26, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE: HRB) today announced that its Board of Directors declared a quarterly cash dividend of 27 cents per share, payable October 1, 2021, to shareholders of record as of September 10, 2021.



H&R Block has paid quarterly dividends consecutively since the company went public in 1962.