ThreeD Maintains 9% Ownership In Premium Nickel Resources Through Recent Private Placement Financing

ThreeD is a founding shareholder of PNR and currently owns 6,716,456 common shares, representing approximately 9% of PNR’s total issued and outstanding common shares. Furthermore, Sheldon Inwentash, Chairman & CEO of ThreeD, is on the Board of Directors of PNR.

TORONTO, Aug. 26, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ThreeD Capital Inc. (“ThreeD” or the “Company”) (CSE:IDK) (OTCQX:IDKFF), a Canadian-based venture capital firm focused on opportunistic investments in companies in the junior resources and disruptive technologies sectors, is pleased to announce that it has participated for its pro-rata share in a recent private placement financing of Premium Nickel Resources (“PNR”), a private Canadian company that provides direct exposure to nickel-copper-cobalt (“Ni-Cu-Co”) opportunities in the southern African region. The PNR private placement is being held in escrow and is conditional on the anticipated signing of the Asset Purchase Agreement for the assets in liquidation of the former BCL Limited, Botswana.

In June 2020, PNR submitted an indicative offer to the BCL Liquidator to acquire the former producing BCL Selebi-Phikwe Mining Complex and the Tati Nickel Mining Corporation (“TNMC”) Operations as well as regional exploration joint ventures on highly prospective Ni-Cu-Co projects located in north-eastern Botswana. On February 10, 2021, PNR was selected as the preferred bidder to acquire the assets formerly owned by BCL Limited and TNMC. On March 24, 2021, PNR completed the Exclusivity Memorandum of Understanding (“MOU”) with the Liquidator for the ongoing six-month exclusivity period to complete additional work and related Asset Purchase Agreements (see ThreeD’s previous press release dated March 24, 2021). Negotiations are ongoing to finalize terms on the prioritized assets that will be included in the Asset Purchase Agreement.

Sheldon Inwentash, Chairman & CEO of ThreeD said, “We are very excited to participate in the private placement to maintain our current ownership percentage in PNR. The BCL and TNMC assets have historical proven and probable mineral reserves of Ni and Cu that PNR should be able to develop in an environmentally sustainable manner. We believe that PNR’s commitment to sustainability and adherence to the highest international environmental standards will benefit all stakeholders and lead to the company’s success.”