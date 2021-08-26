checkAd

Imagin Medical Secures New $3 Million Convertible Note Financing

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
26.08.2021, 22:56  |  40   |   |   

  • Rapha Capital BioVentures Fund I, LP (RCBVFI) leads new convertible note financing.
  • Kevin Slawin, M.D., a leading urooncologist and manager of RCBVFI, joins the board.
  • Imagin Medical’s i/Blue Imaging System is poised to increase patient access to this important technology.

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, BOSTON and MIAMI, Aug. 26, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via InvestorWire -- Imagin Medical Inc. (CSE: IME) (OTCQB: IMEXF) (Frankfurt & Stuttgart Symbol: DPD2) (“Imagin” or the “Company”) today announces it has closed a new convertible note offering totaling US$3 million in three tranches by Rapha Capital BioVentures Fund I, LP (RCBVFI) to support the clinical development of Imagin’s lead product, the i/Blue Imaging System. Concurrent with this financing, Kevin Slawin, M.D., a leading urooncologist and manager of the RCBVFI, will join Imagin’s board of directors. In addition, with this financing, Imagin is launching its new enhanced website (https://imaginmedical.com), which display’s the Company’s new logo, to reflect the change in energy and direction of the Company.

Imagin’s previous convertible note offering, last referred to in the press release dated Feb. 18, 2021, has been closed via a final tranche of $735,000, raising the total amount raised in that convertible note to $2,900,500. No additional funds will be raised under that convertible note.

RCBVFI’s new convertible note financing commits to investing US$3 million on the following terms:

1.         The principal will be advanced in three tranches, with an initial tranche of US$500,000 upon closing and an additional US$2,500,000 in two following tranches upon the achievement of certain milestones.

2.         The principal will bear interest at the rate of 10% per annum, payable on maturity or conversion.

3.         The principal and interest will be fully secured against the assets of the Company.

4.         The note will mature 24 months following the date of issue, unless earlier repurchased or converted.

5.         The principal and interest will automatically convert into common shares of the Company (“Shares”) at US$0.40 per Share, upon Imagin completing an equity financing of at least an additional US$2 million.

