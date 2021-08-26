checkAd

Search Minerals Reports Phase 3 Drill Program Completed at Deep Fox

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
26.08.2021, 23:01  |  26   |   |   

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Aug. 26, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Search Minerals Inc. (TSXV: SMY | OTCQB: SHCMF) (“Search” or the “Company”) is pleased to announce that the planned 7000m of the DEEP FOX Phase 3 drill program have been completed. DEEP FOX is located in our Port Hope Simpson – St. Lewis Critical Rare Earth Elements (CREE) District in SE Labrador. The drill program consisted of 38 drill holes. Currently, we have logged 29 drill holes and sent over 3500 samples for geochemical assay. Our geological team expect to have the remainder of the holes logged and samples, approximately another 2500, sent for assay shortly.

DEEP FOX DRILL PROGRAM UPDATE

The drill program commenced June 2, 2021.

  • Drilling program observations:
    • We finished the drill program ahead of schedule;
    • Tested beyond the outer limits of the current mine pit design;
    • Visual mineralization observed in every drill hole.
  • Drilling program progress:
    • Starting to receive assay results. We will not be reporting until all assay results have been received and interpreted.
  • Next Steps of our Exploration Program:
    • We will delay our planned HQ geotechnical program until our resource engineers provide an updated mine pit design. We believe our planned HQ drill program will be expanded to include more drill holes and will commence after an updated mineral resource and mine pit design has been completed.
    • We anticipate having all assay results and interpretation to initiate the updated resource estimation by October 31, 2021.
    • We will commence our channel sampling program at SILVER FOX and FOX MEADOW. We anticipate our program will allow these prospects to be drill ready for 2022.
    • Late September, we have scheduled our team to work on our recently staked and acquired properties in the RED WINE DISTRICT, located in Northern Labrador.
    • The exploration programs are being funded from our April 2021 flow-through funding of $ 2,520,000.

Dr. Randy Miller, Vice-President, Exploration comments; “We have observed mineralization in all drill holes and await assay results to determine the grades. Drilling has expanded the zone of visual mineralization on the 150m and 200m levels to the NE and on the 50m level to the west. We are also currently digitizing all drilling and channel sampling data for Deep Fox, including drill logs, assays, and specific gravity and magnetic susceptibility measurements, to aid in the geological interpretation of the mineralization and associated rocks.”

Seite 1 von 3



0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Search Minerals Reports Phase 3 Drill Program Completed at Deep Fox VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Aug. 26, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - Search Minerals Inc. (TSXV: SMY | OTCQB: SHCMF) (“Search” or the “Company”) is pleased to announce that the planned 7000m of the DEEP FOX Phase 3 drill program have been completed. DEEP …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Press release Biocartis Group NV: BIOCARTIS ANNOUNCES 2021 HALF-YEAR RESULTS ON 2 SEPTEMBER 2021
Vow ASA: First Half 2021 : Cruise industry rebounds
eFFECTOR Therapeutics Debuts as Publicly Traded Next-Generation Oncology Company Advancing Mature ...
A quarter of progress and consolidation for Amarillo
Perseus Mining Increases Net Profit By 48% in FY2021 to $139M & Declares Maiden Capital Return
Spey Resources Comments on Recent Promotional Activity Pursuant to OTC Markets Request
Brookfield Infrastructure and Inter Pipeline Ltd. Provide Update on Strategic Transaction
Philips spotlights smart diagnostic and treatment solutions driving clinical confidence and ...
LGL Systems Acquisition Corp. Announces Stockholder Approval for and Closing of Business ...
Perseus Mining Announces Dividend Policy and Maiden Capital Return
Titel
Clariant acquires remaining 70% in Brazilian Personal Care specialty company Beraca to seize full ...
Orocobre Limited announces FY21 Results and implementation of merger with Galaxy Resources
WISeKey Collaborates with GDGC Enterprises to Auction NFTs of Kobe Bryant Autographed Black Mamba ...
Aya Gold & Silver Inc. Announces C$70 Million Bought Deal Public Offering
Astellas Receives European Commission Approval for First-in-Class EVRENZO (roxadustat) for Adult ...
Brookfield Infrastructure Announces Successful Tender and Take-up of 65.6% of Inter Pipeline Ltd. ...
Novartis provides update on BELINDA study investigating Kymriah as second-line treatment in ...
Progenity Announces Pricing of $40 Million Public Offering of Common Stock and Warrants
Puma Exploration Closes $1.6 Million Financing Led by a Strategic Investment by Crescat Capital for ...
Emeli Sandé signs to Chrysalis Records
Titel
Allarity Therapeutics’ oral PARP inhibitor, Stenoparib, demonstrates additional pre-clinical ...
BioNTech schließt Übernahme von Kites Neoantigen-TCR Zelltherapie-Plattform und ...
CORRECTING and REPLACING - GoodRx and Boehringer Ingelheim Announce Joint Effort to Deliver ...
Transaction in Own Shares
atai Life Sciences gründet in Partnerschaft mit der University of Queensland InnarisBio mit dem ...
Oatly to Report Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results on August 16, 2021
ShotSpotter Responds to False and Misleading Allegations by VICE News
Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment’s Crackle Premieres Big-Budget Disaster Movie ...
Optinose Completes Patient Recruitment in Pivotal Trial for XHANCE in Chronic Sinusitis
Delta Drone International to Expand Its Australian Drone-Based Services Through Acquisition of ...
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Spineway - improved operating result despite cover
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board
Ocugen Inc. Announces $23 Million Registered Direct Offering of Common Stock Priced at a Premium to ...