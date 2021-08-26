Search Minerals Reports Phase 3 Drill Program Completed at Deep Fox

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Aug. 26, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Search Minerals Inc. (TSXV: SMY | OTCQB: SHCMF) (“ Search ” or the “ Company ”) is pleased to announce that the planned 7000m of the DEEP FOX Phase 3 drill program have been completed. DEEP FOX is located in our Port Hope Simpson – St. Lewis Critical Rare Earth Elements (CREE) District in SE Labrador. The drill program consisted of 38 drill holes. Currently, we have logged 29 drill holes and sent over 3500 samples for geochemical assay. Our geological team expect to have the remainder of the holes logged and samples, approximately another 2500 , sent for assay shortly.

The drill program commenced June 2, 2021.

Drilling program observations: We finished the drill program ahead of schedule; Tested beyond the outer limits of the current mine pit design; Visual mineralization observed in every drill hole.



Drilling program progress: Starting to receive assay results. We will not be reporting until all assay results have been received and interpreted.



Next Steps of our Exploration Program: We will delay our planned HQ geotechnical program until our resource engineers provide an updated mine pit design. We believe our planned HQ drill program will be expanded to include more drill holes and will commence after an updated mineral resource and mine pit design has been completed. We anticipate having all assay results and interpretation to initiate the updated resource estimation by October 31, 2021. We will commence our channel sampling program at SILVER FOX and FOX MEADOW. We anticipate our program will allow these prospects to be drill ready for 2022. Late September, we have scheduled our team to work on our recently staked and acquired properties in the RED WINE DISTRICT , located in Northern Labrador. The exploration programs are being funded from our April 2021 flow-through funding of $ 2,520,000.



Dr. Randy Miller, Vice-President, Exploration comments; “We have observed mineralization in all drill holes and await assay results to determine the grades. Drilling has expanded the zone of visual mineralization on the 150m and 200m levels to the NE and on the 50m level to the west. We are also currently digitizing all drilling and channel sampling data for Deep Fox, including drill logs, assays, and specific gravity and magnetic susceptibility measurements, to aid in the geological interpretation of the mineralization and associated rocks.”