CytoDyn Appoints Seenu Srinivasan, Ph.D. as Executive Director of CMC Regulatory Affairs

VANCOUVER, Washington, Aug. 26, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CytoDyn Inc. (OTCQB: CYDY) ("CytoDyn" or the "Company"), a late-stage biotechnology company developing leronlimab, a CCR5 antagonist with the potential for multiple therapeutic indications, announced today the appointment of Seenu Srinivasan, Ph.D., as Executive Director-CMC Regulatory Affairs.

Dr. Srinivasan provides 30 years of broad regulatory and drug development experience including a career serving as Director of CMC Regulatory Affairs for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. where he led the CMC strategy and successfully submitted a monoclonal antibody based BLA (Dupixent approved in 2017)

Dr. Srinivasan provides CytoDyn with 30 years of experience in pharmaceutical drug development, including extensive CMC development experience in developing APIs (small and large molecules) and drug products (biological and small molecules) from early phase to commercialization, strategy development and execution. He has led the CMC portions of development (process development/engineering, analytical development, formulation development, stability testing under cGMP conditions, and preparation of all technical documents for regulatory filing).

Dr. Srinivasan’s career included serving as Director of CMC Regulatory Affairs for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. where he led the CMC strategy and successfully submitted a monoclonal antibody based BLA (Dupixent approved in 2017). Prior to Regeneron, Dr. Srinivasan served as Global Vice President/Chief Scientific Officer, CMC Pharmaceutical Development Services for Covance Laboratories Inc. (a Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings company) where his primary responsibilities included strategy development, P&L responsibility for the business unit, all CMC activities and API development under cGMP for Phase 1 and 2 and cGMP stability, and CMC project/program management. Dr. Srinivasan earned B.Sc. Ed. (Chemistry and Physics, First Class), Regional College of Education, Mysore, India, M.Sc. (Chemistry, First Class), Indian Institute of Technology, Madras, India, M.S. (Education) and Ph.D. (Chemistry), Purdue University, and was a Postdoctoral Research Fellow (Electrochemistry), at Michigan State University.