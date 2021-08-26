TORONTO, Aug. 26, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Water Ways Technologies Inc. (TSXV: WWT) (FSE: 977) (" Water Ways " or the " Company "), a global provider of Israeli-based agriculture technology, providing water irrigation solutions to agricultural producers, is pleased to announce the appointment of Mr. Dor Sneh as the Company’s new Chief Financial Officer (" CFO "), effective August 28, 2021. Mr. Sneh will oversee all accounting and finance functions, while providing strategic recommendations that ensure all financial solutions, support Water Ways' evolving growth strategy, vision and mission.

Mr. Sneh, who holds a B.A. in Economics and Accounting from Haifa University, has been with the Company since 2019 and served as its Group Controller. Mr. Sneh began his career, in 2016, in public accounting at PricewaterhouseCoopers (PwC Israel).

Mr. Sneh will replace Mr. Nathanzon as CFO of the Company who had to leave the company unexpectedly for personal reasons.

Mr. Haber and the Board of Directors would like to thank Mr. Nathanzon for his hard work and significant contributions to Water Ways.

"We are thrilled to welcome Dor to Water Ways' senior management team," stated Ohad Haber, Water Way's CEO and Chairman of the Board. "Dor has been working for the Company for the last two and a half years and has done an amazing job in assisting our performances and returning to profitability. His promotion to CFO will assist our growth strategy."

In addition, the Company plans to announce its second quarter financial results on Monday, August 30, 2021, in a release that will be issued at approximately 4:00 pm (ET). The press release will also be available on the company's website.

Additionally, the company will hold an Investor Webinar to discuss the results and future outlook of the company on September 14, 2021. The Webinar will be open to all and a press release will follow shortly with the registration sign-up link.

At the live webinar, CEO Ohad Haber take audience questions on the Company’s Q2/21 results as well as discuss: