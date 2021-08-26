Galway Metals Announces Appointment of New Director, Update to Insider Purchases and Listing on The OTCQB Exchange

TORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / August 26, 2021 / Galway Metals Inc. (TSXV:GWM)(OTCQB:GAYMF) ("Galway Metals" or the 'Company'), is pleased to announce that Rafael Solis has agreed to join its Board of Directors (the "Board") and will serve as the Vice …

TORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / August 26, 2021 / Galway Metals Inc. (TSXV:GWM)(OTCQB:GAYMF) ("Galway Metals" or the 'Company'), is pleased to announce that Rafael Solis has agreed to join its Board of Directors (the "Board") and will serve as the Vice President of Finance. Mr. Solis brings to the Company extensive equity capital markets experience accumulated over 20 years in the financial industry. The Company is also pleased to announce it has begun trading on the OTCQB® Venture Market ("OTCQB"), a U.S. trading platform operated by the OTC Markets Group in New York, under the ticker symbol GAYMF.

Mr. Solis has worked in the equity capital markets business for over twenty years, primarily in the role of institutional equity distribution. The vast majority of Mr. Solis' career was spent in financial services in New York at Morgan Stanley and Banco Santander where he participated in placing primary and secondary equity transactions ranging in size from multibillion deals to small private placements in the US, Europe and Latin America. In recent years, Mr. Solis embarked on a venture focused identifying and marketing alternative investment opportunities for high-net-worth individuals and family offices. Over the span of his career, Mr. Solis has developed a vast global network of contacts among institutional asset managers, high net worth investors and family offices. Mr. Solis earned his MBA from the University of Chicago Booth School of Business and a BA in International Relations from University of California, Davis.

"We are extremely pleased to have Rafael join the Galway team, given his complimentary skillset. Rafael was a seed investor in the predecessor company, Galway Resources, and over the years has been very supportive of our efforts and in the process has accumulated a material share position in the company," cites Robert Hinchcliffe, President and CEO, "The Company is also excited to be trading on the OTCQB as it will provide additional liquidity and increase its visibility in the U.S. capital markets."

The Company would also like to announce the resignation of Rob White from the Board. The Board and management would like to thank Mr. White for his contribution to the Company. His experience and advice have been very important to the advancement of Galway Metals and we wish him the very best.

Insider Purchases

Robert Hinchcliffe, President, Chief Executive Officer and Director of the Company has acquired, through a series of transactions conducted through the facilities of the TSX Venture Exchange, a total of 412,500 common shares of the Company in 2021, including 182,500 just in Q3. As a result, Mr. Hinchcliffe now owns a total of 14,712,019 common shares of Galway, representing approximately 8.8% of the issued and outstanding shares of the Company.