Capital City Bank Group, Inc. Increases Cash Dividend

TALLAHASSEE, Fla., Aug. 26, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Board of Directors of Capital City Bank Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: CCBG) declared a quarterly cash dividend on its common stock of $.16 per share. It represents a 6.7% increase over the prior quarter of $.15. The dividend produces an annualized rate of $.64 per common share and is payable on September 27 to shareowners of record as of September 13, 2021. The annualized dividend yield is 2.74% based on a closing stock price of $23.36 on August 25, 2021.

About Capital City Bank Group, Inc.
Capital City Bank Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: CCBG) is one of the largest publicly traded financial holding companies headquartered in Florida and has approximately $4.0 billion in assets. We provide a full range of banking services, including traditional deposit and credit services, mortgage banking, asset management, trust, merchant services, bankcards, securities brokerage services and life insurance. Our bank subsidiary, Capital City Bank (“CCB”), was founded in 1895 and now has 57 banking offices and 86 ATMs/ITMs in Florida, Georgia and Alabama. For more information about Capital City Bank Group, Inc., visit www.ccbg.com.

For Information Contact:
J. Kimbrough Davis
Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer
850.402.7820

 





