Partners Value Split Corp. Announces 2021 Semi-Annual Results

TORONTO, Aug. 26, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Partners Value Split Corp. (the “Company”) announced today that the net asset value per unit was USD$145.05 at June 30, 2021. All amounts are stated in US dollars.



Income available for distribution for the six month period ended June 30, 2021 was $72 million compared to $29 million in the prior year period.