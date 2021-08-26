Partners Value Split Corp. Announces 2021 Semi-Annual Results
Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire| 26.08.2021, 23:30 | 40 | 0 |
TORONTO, Aug. 26, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Partners Value Split Corp. (the “Company”) announced today that the net asset value per unit was USD$145.05 at June 30, 2021. All amounts are stated in US
dollars.
Income available for distribution for the six month period ended June 30, 2021 was $72 million compared to $29 million in the prior year period.
Net asset value per unit consists of one preferred share and one capital share. The net asset value per unit is posted monthly on our website at www.partnersvaluesplit.com.
STATEMENTS OF COMPREHENSIVE INCOME
|For the six months ended June 30
|(Thousands, US dollars)
|2021
|2020
|Income
|Investment income
|$
|73,735
|$
|28,808
|Other Investment income
|423
|—
|74,158
|28,808
|Expenses
|Management fees
|(23)
|(20)
|Administrative and other
|(1,878)
|(274)
|(1,901)
|(294)
|Income available for distribution
|72,257
|28,514
|Distributions paid on senior preferred shares and debentures
|(19,220)
|(11,919)
|Income available for distribution to junior preferred and capital shares
|53,037
|16,595
|Amortization of share issuance costs
|(2,494)
|(1,124)
|Change in unrealized and realized value of investment
|1,161,467
|(671,510)
|Unrealized foreign exchange (loss) gain
|(20,554)
|26,409
|Net income (loss)
|1,191,456
|(629,630)
|Comprehensive income (loss)
|$
|1,191,456
|$
|(629,630)
|Net assets
|$
|5,347,026
|$
|3,235,515
|Semi-annual distribution rate per senior preferred share (C$)
|– Class AA, Series 8
|0.6000
|0.6000
|– Class AA, Series 9
|0.6126
|0.6126
|– Class AA, Series 10
|0.5875
|0.5875
|– Class AA, Series 11
|0.5938
|—
|– Class AA, Series 12
|0.5500
|—
0 Kommentare
Autor abonnieren
0