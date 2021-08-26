checkAd

Partners Value Split Corp. Announces 2021 Semi-Annual Results

TORONTO, Aug. 26, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Partners Value Split Corp. (the “Company”) announced today that the net asset value per unit was USD$145.05 at June 30, 2021. All amounts are stated in US dollars.

Income available for distribution for the six month period ended June 30, 2021 was $72 million compared to $29 million in the prior year period.

Net asset value per unit consists of one preferred share and one capital share. The net asset value per unit is posted monthly on our website at www.partnersvaluesplit.com.

STATEMENTS OF COMPREHENSIVE INCOME

For the six months ended June 30              
(Thousands, US dollars)   2021   2020
Income          
Investment income $ 73,735   $ 28,808
Other Investment income 423
    74,158   28,808
Expenses          
Management fees    (23)     (20)
Administrative and other    (1,878)     (274)
    (1,901)     (294)
Income available for distribution   72,257     28,514
Distributions paid on senior preferred shares and debentures   (19,220)     (11,919)
Income available for distribution to junior preferred and capital shares   53,037     16,595
Amortization of share issuance costs   (2,494)     (1,124)
Change in unrealized and realized value of investment   1,161,467     (671,510)
Unrealized foreign exchange (loss) gain    (20,554)     26,409
Net income (loss)   1,191,456     (629,630)
Comprehensive income (loss) $ 1,191,456   $ (629,630)
Net assets $ 5,347,026   $ 3,235,515
Semi-annual distribution rate per senior preferred share (C$)          
– Class AA, Series 8   0.6000     0.6000
– Class AA, Series 9   0.6126     0.6126
– Class AA, Series 10   0.5875     0.5875
– Class AA, Series 11   0.5938    
– Class AA, Series 12   0.5500    
           
