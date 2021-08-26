checkAd

Partners Value Investments Inc. Announces Q2 2021 Interim Results

TORONTO, Aug. 26, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Partners Value Investments Inc. (the “Company”, TSX: PVF.WT) announced today its financial results for the three months ended June 30, 2021. All amounts are stated in US dollars.

The Company generated a net loss of $576 million for the three months ended June 30, 2021 compared to a net income of $36 million in the prior year quarter. Net income was lower in the current quarter compared to the 2020 quarter primarily due to remeasurement losses of $479 million relating to the Company’s newly issued retractable common shares. These shares are classified as liabilities due to their exchangeable feature equivalent to a Partnership unit. Thus the remeasurement losses are the result of the appreciation of the Partnership unit price.

Excluding remeasurement losses and warrant liability valuations, Adjusted Earnings is $28 million for the three months ended June 30 2021 compared to a loss of $17 million in the prior year quarter. Adjusted earnings is higher in the current quarter due to the receipt of Brookfield Asset Management Reinsurance Partners Ltd. valued at $46 million as a dividend-in-kind from Brookfield Asset Management.

The market price of a Brookfield share was $50.98 as at June 30, 2021 (December 31, 2020 – $41.27).

Consolidated Statements of Operations

(Unaudited)
For the periods ended June 30
(Thousands, US dollars)
 Three months ended   Six months ended
  2021       2020       2021       2020  
Investment income                      
Dividends $ 66,178     $ 20,245     $ 87,470     $ 43,812  
Other investment income   1,035       136       3,044       1,123  
    67,213       20,381       90,514       44,935  
Expenses                      
Operating expenses   (735 )     (361 )     (1,100 )     (567 )
Financing costs   (2,966 )     (134 )     (4,250 )     (151 )
Retractable preferred share dividends   (7,678 )     (6,509 )     (19,218 )     (11,917 )
    55,834       13,377       65,946       32,300  
Other items                      
Investment valuation gains (losses)   709       1,406       5,993       (14,045 )
Remeasurement (losses) on retractable shares   (479,094 )     -       (479,094 )     -  
Warrant liability valuation (losses) gains   (125,162 )     53,098       (111,220 )     121,586  
Amortization of deferred financing costs   (1,333 )     (594 )     (2,537 )     (1,123 )
Current taxes recovery (expense)   265       (441 )     2,245       (126 )
Deferred taxes (expense)   (5,544 )     (1,337 )     (8,171 )     (2,203 )
Foreign currency (losses) gains   (21,512 )     (29,659 )     (37,446 )     69,820  
Net (loss) income $ (575,837 )   $ 35,850     $ (564,284 )   $ 206,209  

Financial Profile

The Company’s principal investment is its interest in approximately 130 million Class A Limited Voting Shares (“Brookfield shares”) of Brookfield. This represents a 9% fully diluted interest as at June 30, 2021. In addition, the Company owns a diversified investment portfolio of marketable securities.

The information in the following table has been extracted from the Company’s Statement of Financial Position:

As at
(Thousands, US dollars) 		  (Unaudited)
June 30, 2021 		      December 31, 2020  
Assets              
Cash and cash equivalents $ 265,356     $ 316,709  
Investment in Brookfield Asset Management Inc. 1   6,604,278       5,313,865  
Other investments carried at fair value   580,621       586,574  
Accounts receivable and other assets   58,471       47,700  
  $ 7,508,726     $ 6,264,848  
Liabilities and Equity              
Accounts payable and other liabilities $ 11,194     $ 15,604  
Corporate borrowings   120,511       117,286  
Preferred shares2   608,336       694,148  
Retractable common shares3   4,371,732       -  
Warrant liability   450,832       332,083  
Deferred taxes4   21,353       654,217  
    5,583,958       1,813,338  
Equity              
Common equity3   1,924,767       4,451,509  
Preferred equity   1       1  
  $ 7,508,726     $ 6,264,848  
               
  1. The investment in Brookfield Asset Management Inc. consists of approximately 130 million Brookfield shares with a quoted market value of $50.98 per share as at June 30, 2021 (December 31, 2020 – $41.27).
  2. Represents $623 million of retractable preferred shares less $15 million of unamortized issue costs as at June 30, 2021 (December 31, 2020 – $706 million less $12 million).
  3. In April 2021, the Company redeemed common shares and issued retractable common shares, which are classified as a liability due to their redemption features. Remeasurement gains or losses are recorded in the statement of operating results.
  4. The deferred tax liability represents the potential future income tax liability of the Company recorded for accounting purposes based on the difference between the carrying values of the Company’s assets and liabilities and their respective tax values, as well as giving effect to estimated capital and non-capital losses.

Appointment of Chief Financial Officer

Partners Value Investments Inc. is pleased to announce the appointment of Rachel Powell as Chief Financial Officer of the Company, effective August 19, 2021.

For further information, contact Investor Relations at 416-956-5142.

Note: This news release contains “forward-looking information” within the meaning of Canadian provincial securities laws and “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities regulations. The words “potential” and “estimated” and other expressions which are predictions of or indicate future events, trends or prospects and which do not relate to historical matters, identify forward-looking information. Forward-looking information in this news release includes statements with regard to the Company’s potential future income taxes.

Although the Company believes that its anticipated future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements and information are based upon reasonable assumptions and expectations, the reader should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements and information because they involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors, many of which are beyond its control, which may cause the actual results, performance or achievements of the Company to differ materially from anticipated future results, performance or achievement expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements and information.

Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contemplated or implied by forward-looking statements and information include, but are not limited to: the financial performance of Brookfield Asset Management Inc., the impact or unanticipated impact of general economic, political and market factors; the behavior of financial markets, including fluctuations in interest and foreign exchanges rates; global equity and capital markets and the availability of equity and debt financing and refinancing within these markets; strategic actions including dispositions; changes in accounting policies and methods used to report financial condition (including uncertainties associated with critical accounting assumptions and estimates); the effect of applying future accounting changes; business competition; operational and reputational risks; technological change; changes in government regulation and legislation; changes in tax laws, catastrophic events, such as earthquakes and hurricanes; the possible impact of international conflicts and other developments including terrorist acts; and other risks and factors detailed from time to time in the Company’s documents filed with the securities regulators in Canada.

The Company cautions that the foregoing list of important factors that may affect future results is not exhaustive. When relying on the Company’s forward-looking statements and information, investors and others should carefully consider the foregoing factors and other uncertainties and potential events. Except as required by law, the Company undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements and information, whether written or oral, that may be as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.





Disclaimer

