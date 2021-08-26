checkAd

Amprius (Nanjing) HESO Anode Materials System Enables High Energy Density EV Batteries

Nachrichtenquelle: PR Newswire (engl.)
26.08.2021, 23:36  |  26   |   |   

NANJING, China, Aug. 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Amprius (Nanjing) Co., Ltd. ("Amprius") announced its high capacity HESO anode materials system and high energy density electric vehicle (EV) batteries. 

320 Wh/kg EV Cell System Performance Data

HESO ANODE MATERIALS SYSTEM

Amprius HESO anode materials system offers unrivaled performance and enables high energy density EV batteries. HESO anodes have been extensively tested for various applications and in commercial sales since 2020. 

The reversible capacity of HESO anodes is 4 times of graphite anodes and the first Coulombic efficiency is as high as that of graphite. HESO also displayed cycle stability and low swell. It enables fast charging and low temperature discharge.  HESO's superior performance has been demonstrated in the batteries for EV, air mobility, power tool, and consumer electronics.

Any battery materials must be validated by commercial applications. Amprius, therefore, designed a series of EV batteries with HESO anode materials system. The battery cells based on HESO anode have achieved energy density of 350Wh/Kg (800Wh/L) that would enable a driving range of 1000 kilometers. 

320Wh/Kg EV BATTERY CELL

Amprius 320Wh/Kg (680Wh/L) EV battery cells have over 1400 cycles at 100% DOD (4.2-2.5V) charge and discharge at 25oC and 1000 cycles with >80% capacity retention at 45oC. The cycles were achieved without clamping. This cell supports 3C discharge with 94.5% capacity retention based on its 0.2C discharge capacity and fast charge rate of 15 mins to 80% SOC. The cell is also able to sustain 90-day 100% SOC (4.2V) storage at 60oC, and >80% discharge capacity retention at -20oC.

Amprius' 320Wh/Kg EV cells have been well recognized by a group of EV OEMs worldwide and has become an important technology in customer projects. 320Wh/Kg battery cells have been in pilot production and are ready for volume production.

350Wh/Kg EV BATTERY CELL

Amprius 350Wh/Kg (800Wh/L) EV cells currently have over 700 cycles at 100% DOD (4.2-2.5V) charge and discharge at 25oC and 500 cycle of 100% DOD with >80% capacity retention at 45oC. Again, the cycles were achieved without clamping. 350Wh/Kg EV cells also displayed excellent performance in rate capabilities, 60oC and 30-day storage and -20oC discharge. 

Amprius 350Wh/Kg battery cells with over 1000 cycles are under evaluation and optimization. The commercial cells will be available in early 2022. 

Manufacturing of Amprius HESO anodes and HESO anode-based battery cells leverage existing manufacturing processes. Amprius HESO anodes and battery cells support US$100/kWh battery pack cost target and will meet US$60 /kWh cost goal at large production scale. 

Amprius' HESO anode material system and high energy density battery cells are breakthroughs in the industry. Amprius supports customer products and product development programs. Amprius also share the testing data and the prototypes of HESO anodes and battery cells with battery manufacturers, EV OEMs and any business where high energy density batteries are desired.

CONTACT:
amprius@amprius-china.com

350 Wh/kg EV Cell System Performance Data

  

Amprius is a leading manufacturer and developer of high energy and high capacity lithium-ion batteries

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1602820/Nanjing_1_Infographic.jpg

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1602821/Nanjing_2_Infographic.jpg

Logo -

https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1602868/Amprius_Logo.jpg




0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Amprius (Nanjing) HESO Anode Materials System Enables High Energy Density EV Batteries NANJING, China, Aug. 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ - Today, Amprius (Nanjing) Co., Ltd. ("Amprius") announced its high capacity HESO anode materials system and high energy density electric vehicle (EV) batteries.  HESO ANODE MATERIALS SYSTEM Amprius HESO …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Growth in Demand for Pharmaceutical Products in lieu of the COVID-19 and increase in E-Commerce Activity across ME region, will drive Logistics Market in UAE: Ken Research
Stonebranch Announces Availability of the Hybrid File Transfer for Kubernetes Tool on Red Hat ...
Hyundai Motor Group to Unveil its Future Vision for Hydrogen Society at the 'Hydrogen Wave' Global ...
Technologies in Automatic Identification and Data Capture (AIDC) Market Gain Adoption in Multiple Industries for Asset Tracking; Global Market to Advance at CAGR of 9.5% during Forecast Period: TMR Study
Why Experts Expect Lithium Supply Will Keep Growing Along With Rising Electric Vehicle (EV) Demand
Automated Overhead Cranes Market Worth US$ 2928.59 Million by 2028 at a CAGR of 6.7% Globally, ...
Resorcinol Market Size To Reach USD 623.63 Million in 2028 from USD 500.0 Million in 2020, with offline leading among the distribution channel segments: Reports and Data
Caprylic/Capric Triglyceride to Remain Top Choice for Emollient Esters, Demand to Increase at 5% ...
Ad Hoc Bondholder group of the Province of La Rioja Reaches Agreement in Principle with the ...
Automotive Infotainment Market Size Worth $12.57 Billion By 2028: Grand View Research, Inc.
Titel
Good Company, Strauss Israel, Agoro Carbon Alliance, Smart Agro Fund and ERB are on a Mission to ...
Viral Vector and Plasmid Manufacturing Market Size to Reach USD 1.12 Billion in 2027 | Increasing ...
Pearle Vision Introduces "Maya" The Latest Installment In Their Award-Winning Small Moments ...
Thunes Enables Real-time Consumer Payments to Pakistan through a Partnership with Bank Alfalah
Plant Protein Market Size to Reach USD 17.52 Billion in 2028 from USD 10.28 Billion in 2020, with soy leading among source segments: Reports and Data
Seadrill New Finance Limited (the "Issuer") - Financial Information Relating to Seabras JV
XREX Raises $17M to Expand Fiat Currency Portfolio and Partnerships
Prime Venture Partners Announces Fund IV of US$100 million, with a First Close of $75 million (INR ...
NordVPN now runs natively on M1 Macs
Discover two emerging businesses at Kalkine Media's INVEST NEST webinar on August 26
Titel
Ascend wins lithium-ion battery additive patent case against Samsung SDI
AKKA Technologies And Modis Unite To Build A Global Smart Industry Leader
Cannabis Companies Prepare for Explosive Growth Following Federal US Legalization
Altor acquires a majority stake in oceansapart - continues its long-standing success story within ...
Picosun delivers ALD technology to ams OSRAM
Will This Exciting Discovery Create The World's Next Oil Nation
EY and Microsoft announce expansion of collaboration to drive a US$15b growth opportunity and ...
David Phillips appointed Head of UK and Investor Relations of Aker Carbon Capture
Deloitte Cyber partners with HGC Group to protect Hong Kong Companies from Cyber Risks under Rapid ...
Endo Reports Second-Quarter 2021 Financial Results And Updates 2021 Financial Guidance
Titel
Medical Breakthroughs Propel Psilocybin Closer to Legalization
Psychedelic Therapies Become New Biotech Hotspot Amid New Legitimacy
Electric Scooter Market Worth $644.5 Billion by 2028, Growing at a CAGR of 29.4% from 2021 -- ...
Why 2020 is the Year for Cannabis E-Commerce Stocks
FXT witnesses a 23,025% increase in its token holders in a week
Compass Pathways' Historic IPO Shines Spotlight on Alternative Mental Health Treatments
Psychedelics Transition from Experimental Treatment to Major Pharmaceutical Industry
Erdal Can Alkoclar: Tokenization Is The Future Of Ore Mining
Biotech Is Fueling An All-New Cannabis Boom
Viatris Inc. Launches as a New Kind of Healthcare Company, Positioned to Meet the World's Evolving ...