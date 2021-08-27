checkAd

Ocean Capital Comments on UBS’ Second Postponement of the Annual Meetings for Certain Closed-End Bond Funds

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
27.08.2021   

Ocean Capital LLC today sent the below letter to shareholders of Tax-Free Fixed Income Fund IV for Puerto Rico Residents, Inc. and Tax-Free Fixed Income Fund V for Puerto Rico Residents, Inc., which are funds managed by an affiliate of UBS Financial Services Incorporated of Puerto Rico.

***

Dear Fellow Shareholder,

Ocean Capital LLC and the other participants in its solicitations (collectively, “Ocean Capital” or “we”) hold a significant number of the outstanding shares of Tax-Free Fixed Income Fund IV for Puerto Rico Residents, Inc. (“Fund IV”) and Tax-Free Fixed Income Fund V for Puerto Rico Residents, Inc. (“Fund V”), each of which is managed by an affiliate of UBS Financial Services Incorporated of Puerto Rico (collectively, “UBS”). We have nominated highly-qualified and independent individuals for election to the Boards of Directors (the “Boards”) of Fund IV and Fund V at their Annual Meetings of Shareholders (the “Annual Meetings”), which have now been adjourned twice by UBS. The Annual Meetings are now scheduled to be held on September 10, 2021.

We believe shareholders deserve better boardroom leadership after years of poor stewardship and sustained underperformance. Unfortunately, since submitting our nominations, UBS has initiated a series of what we believe can only be deemed shameless entrenchment maneuvers to try to avert change. We believe the Boards have also demonstrated a clear disregard for shareholder feedback.

UBS’ Repeated Adjournments of the Annual Meetings and Entrenchment Efforts Demonstrate that the Case for Meaningful, Shareholder-Driven Change at Funds IV and V is Needed

We find it telling that UBS has failed to meet quorum for either Annual Meetings originally scheduled for July 29th and August 26th. We find the second adjournment of the Annual Meetings to be revealing since it confirms that incumbent directors have again failed to garner requisite support from shareholders.

Rather than accept our nominations and allow shareholders to have a real voice at the upcoming Annual Meetings, the Boards have recently begun to take steps that we believe further cement their control by disenfranchising shareholders. You should know that the Boards are spending shareholders’ capital on defensive initiatives that include the following:

  • The funds are using dubious arguments to claim our nominations are invalid. In particular, the funds have acted against their own bylaws in refusing to accept our nominations by claiming a shareholder must be a record holder of the funds’ shares in order to be eligible to submit nominations.
    • We do not see any plain language in the funds’ charters and bylaws or in Puerto Rico law that supports what we believe is a highly anti-shareholder position taken by the funds.
    • This is an anti-shareholder maneuver employed by the funds’ legal counsel, which has a reputation for recommending that its clients reject apparently valid nominations by claiming that they failed to comply with corporate bylaws.
  • The funds have made a disingenuous effort to meet a consensual resolution with Ocean Capital, in our view. 20 days after sending our original request to explore consensual resolutions with the Boards on July 30th, the Boards finally agreed to schedule a private meeting on August 24th with Ocean Capital. At the meeting, which was confirmed just an hour beforehand and only lasted 15 minutes, the Boards failed to put forward any potential resolution framework to address our concerns.
  • The funds have utilized what we believe are entrenchment maneuvers so that long-tenured directors are positioned to retain their seats. In Fund V’s definitive proxy statement, it discloses that each of the four directors up for re-election this year had previously resigned or retired from the Board, but were subsequently reappointed this year:

“We note that while Messrs. Pellot and Nido were previously elected as Class III directors at the 2020 annual meeting of shareholders, both subsequently resigned from the Board of Directors and were reappointed by the Board of Directors… We note that Vicente León and José J. Villamil both previously retired from the Board of Directors and were subsequently reappointed by the Board of Directors.”1

