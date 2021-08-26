FCPT Announces Acquisition of a Caliber Collision Property for $1.4 Million

Four Corners Property Trust (NYSE:FCPT), a real estate investment trust primarily engaged in the ownership and acquisition of high-quality, net-leased restaurant and retail properties (“FCPT” or the “Company”), is pleased to announce the acquisition of a Caliber Collision property for $1.4 million. The property is located in a strong retail corridor in Virginia and is corporate-operated under a net lease with approximately eleven years of term remaining. The transaction was priced at a 6.4% cap rate on rent today and exclusive of transaction costs, or 6.5% inclusive of a contractual rent increase in December 2021.

About FCPT