checkAd

FCPT Announces Acquisition of a Caliber Collision Property for $1.4 Million

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
26.08.2021, 23:55  |  14   |   |   

Four Corners Property Trust (NYSE:FCPT), a real estate investment trust primarily engaged in the ownership and acquisition of high-quality, net-leased restaurant and retail properties (“FCPT” or the “Company”), is pleased to announce the acquisition of a Caliber Collision property for $1.4 million. The property is located in a strong retail corridor in Virginia and is corporate-operated under a net lease with approximately eleven years of term remaining. The transaction was priced at a 6.4% cap rate on rent today and exclusive of transaction costs, or 6.5% inclusive of a contractual rent increase in December 2021.

About FCPT

FCPT, headquartered in Mill Valley, CA, is a real estate investment trust primarily engaged in the ownership, acquisition and leasing of restaurant and retail properties. The Company seeks to grow its portfolio by acquiring additional real estate to lease, on a net basis, for use in the restaurant and retail industries. Additional information about FCPT can be found on the website at www.fcpt.com.

Four Corners Property Trust Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

FCPT Announces Acquisition of a Caliber Collision Property for $1.4 Million Four Corners Property Trust (NYSE:FCPT), a real estate investment trust primarily engaged in the ownership and acquisition of high-quality, net-leased restaurant and retail properties (“FCPT” or the “Company”), is pleased to announce the acquisition …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
INVESTIGATION ALERT: The Schall Law Firm Announces it is Investigating Claims Against Cassava Sciences, Inc. and ...
Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP, a National Class Action Law Firm, Continues Investigation of Cassava ...
Faraday Future Partners with Qmerit to Support EV Home Charging Services
Group of CytoDyn Stockholders Files Lawsuit to Force Company to Allow Stockholders to Vote for ...
Tilray Chairman and CEO, Irwin D. Simon, Sends Shareholder Letter Mapping out $4B Revenue Plan
RKT CLASS ACTION ALERT: Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP Announces a Securities Fraud Class Action Lawsuit Filed Against ...
Arvana Inc. Begins Ai Tech and Wellness Roll-up: Filmon TV and SwissX Wellness Ai Are First in Line
Grupo Supervielle Reports 2Q21 Results
Equity Commonwealth Issues Open Letter to Monmouth Shareholders
Facedrive Announces Transition Involving Senior Management And Board of Directors
Titel
Analog Devices and Maxim Integrated Announce China Antitrust Clearance for Combination
Pfizer to Acquire Trillium Therapeutics Inc.
Pershing Square Holdings, Ltd. Provides Update to Investors
Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 Vaccine COMIRNATY Receives Full U.S. FDA Approval for Individuals 16 Years ...
CytRx Highlights Orphazyme’s Published Results From Its Phase 2/3 Trial of Arimoclomol in ...
INVESTOR ALERT: Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Announces Investigation of Cassava Sciences, Inc. (SAVA) on Behalf ...
Vifor Pharma and Cara Therapeutics announce U.S. FDA approval of KORSUVA injection for the ...
Rocket Lab Completes Merger with Vector Acquisition Corporation to Become Publicly Traded ...
Bentley Systems, Incorporated Declares Third Quarter 2021 Dividend
AZD7442 PROVENT Phase III prophylaxis trial met primary endpoint in preventing COVID-19
Titel
Philip Morris International Launches New IQOS ILUMA in Japan to Accelerate the Achievement of a ...
Allego, a Leading Pan-European EV Charging company, to Become a Publicly Traded Company through a ...
Tapestry Takes Action to Drive Positive Change for People, Planet and Community
Sesen Bio Receives Complete Response Letter from FDA for Vicineum (oportuzumab monatox-qqrs)
PFIZER REPORTS SECOND-QUARTER 2021 RESULTS
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. to Announce Second Quarter 2021 Results and Host Earnings Webcast
Elastic Announces the General Availability of Elastic Agent, General Availability of Support for ...
Elastic Announces Centralized Management of Elastic Enterprise Search
Analog Devices and Maxim Integrated Announce China Antitrust Clearance for Combination
INVESTOR ALERT: Kirby McInerney LLP Announces the Filing of a Securities Class Action on Behalf of Ocugen, Inc. ...(1) 
Titel
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Genprex to Present at NobleCon17 on January 19
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Halo Labs Provides Oregon Business Update
USA Technologies Names Scott Stewart as New Chief Accounting Officer
Ynvisible Interactive Announces CDN$12 Million Private Placement Offering with Institutional ...
Halo Signs Definitive Agreement to Acquire Cannafeels
Carbios Produces First Clear Plastic Bottles From Enzymatically Recycled Textile Waste
Granite REIT Declares Distribution for September 2020

Nachrichten zu den Werten

DatumTitel
26.08.21FCPT Announces Acquisition of a Tires Plus Portfolio for $12.9 Million
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
25.08.21FCPT Announces Acquisition of an O’Reilly Auto Parts Property for $2.3 Million
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
24.08.21FCPT Announces Acquisition of Two Vet Clinic Properties for $3.9 million
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
18.08.21FCPT Announces Acquisition of a Gerber Collision Property for $1.7 Million
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
17.08.21FCPT Announces Acquisition of a Two Property Portfolio for $2.7 Million
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
05.08.21FCPT Announces Acquisition of a Popeyes and a Bojangles Property for $4.6 Million
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
05.08.21FCPT Announces Acquisition of a BP / 7-Eleven Property for $3.7 Million
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
04.08.21FCPT Announces Second Quarter 2021 Financial and Operating Results
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
03.08.21FCPT Announces Acquisition of Two Service Kings for $6.2 Million
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
31.07.21FCPT Announces Sale Leaseback of Eight Sonic Drive-In Properties for $10.6 Million
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten