Denarius Announces Second Quarter and First Half 2021 Results

TORONTO, Aug. 26, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Denarius Silver Corp. (“Denarius” or “the Company”) (TSXV: DSLV) announced today that it has filed its unaudited interim condensed consolidated financial statements and accompanying management’s discussion and analysis (MD&A) for the three and six months ended June 30, 2021. These documents can be found on its website at www.denariussilver.com and by reviewing its profile on SEDAR at www.sedar.com . All financial figures contained herein are expressed in U.S. dollars unless otherwise noted.



Serafino Iacono, Interim Chief Executive Officer of Denarius, commented, “We have made solid progress since we acquired the Lomero Project four months ago. We have received the requisite approvals to commence our drilling program at Lomero in September and the drilling contractor is mobilizing the equipment and personnel to site to carry out the preparatory work. The initial drill program at the Lomero Project is designed to validate some selected historical holes drilled within the existing mine and then conduct a 50x50 m in-fill drilling in the lower levels of the same mine. The plan will be to initially complete approximately 81 drill holes for a total of approximately 23,500 meters of drilling. Drilling is also underway at the Guia Project and we are getting up to speed with IAMGOLD on the results of their ongoing exploration work at the Zancudo Project to provide an update in the near future. We are fully funded to carry out our planned exploration programs and we remain excited by the prospect for value creation in our projects, all of which are located in high-grade districts in Spain and Colombia.”

Second Quarter and First Half 2021 Highlights

Denarius added its third project (the “Lomero Project”) on April 29, 2021 with the acquisition of a 100% interest in the Investigation Permit Nº 14,977, also identified as Rubia, covering the areas occupied by the former Lomero-Poyatos Concessions and the mine within them in Southern Spain. The Lomero Project is a polymetallic deposit located on the Spanish side of the prolific copper rich Iberian Pyrite belt with a historical estimate in the inferred category of 20.93 Mt of 3.08 g/t gold, 62.38 g/t silver, 0.90% copper, 0.85% lead and 3.05% zinc that remains open at depth and along strike. In August 2021, the Mining Department in Huelva approved the Company’s exploration program with an initial drill program of approximately 23,500 meters expected to commence in September 2021.

The 2021 in-fill and exploration drilling program on the Guia Antigua Project commenced in early July with one rig targeting extensions of mineralization surrounding the historic Guia Antigua Mine located near Segovia, Antioquia, Colombia and will test some conceptual targets outlined by field mapping and sampling, soil geochemistry and a UAV magnetics survey.