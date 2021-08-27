checkAd

Denarius Announces Second Quarter and First Half 2021 Results

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
27.08.2021, 00:00  |  27   |   |   

TORONTO, Aug. 26, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Denarius Silver Corp. (“Denarius” or “the Company”) (TSXV: DSLV) announced today that it has filed its unaudited interim condensed consolidated financial statements and accompanying management’s discussion and analysis (MD&A) for the three and six months ended June 30, 2021. These documents can be found on its website at www.denariussilver.com and by reviewing its profile on SEDAR at www.sedar.com. All financial figures contained herein are expressed in U.S. dollars unless otherwise noted.

Serafino Iacono, Interim Chief Executive Officer of Denarius, commented, “We have made solid progress since we acquired the Lomero Project four months ago. We have received the requisite approvals to commence our drilling program at Lomero in September and the drilling contractor is mobilizing the equipment and personnel to site to carry out the preparatory work. The initial drill program at the Lomero Project is designed to validate some selected historical holes drilled within the existing mine and then conduct a 50x50 m in-fill drilling in the lower levels of the same mine. The plan will be to initially complete approximately 81 drill holes for a total of approximately 23,500 meters of drilling. Drilling is also underway at the Guia Project and we are getting up to speed with IAMGOLD on the results of their ongoing exploration work at the Zancudo Project to provide an update in the near future. We are fully funded to carry out our planned exploration programs and we remain excited by the prospect for value creation in our projects, all of which are located in high-grade districts in Spain and Colombia.”

Second Quarter and First Half 2021 Highlights

  • Denarius added its third project (the “Lomero Project”) on April 29, 2021 with the acquisition of a 100% interest in the Investigation Permit Nº 14,977, also identified as Rubia, covering the areas occupied by the former Lomero-Poyatos Concessions and the mine within them in Southern Spain. The Lomero Project is a polymetallic deposit located on the Spanish side of the prolific copper rich Iberian Pyrite belt with a historical estimate in the inferred category of 20.93 Mt of 3.08 g/t gold, 62.38 g/t silver, 0.90% copper, 0.85% lead and 3.05% zinc that remains open at depth and along strike. In August 2021, the Mining Department in Huelva approved the Company’s exploration program with an initial drill program of approximately 23,500 meters expected to commence in September 2021.
  • The 2021 in-fill and exploration drilling program on the Guia Antigua Project commenced in early July with one rig targeting extensions of mineralization surrounding the historic Guia Antigua Mine located near Segovia, Antioquia, Colombia and will test some conceptual targets outlined by field mapping and sampling, soil geochemistry and a UAV magnetics survey.
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Denarius Announces Second Quarter and First Half 2021 Results TORONTO, Aug. 26, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - Denarius Silver Corp. (“Denarius” or “the Company”) (TSXV: DSLV) announced today that it has filed its unaudited interim condensed consolidated financial statements and accompanying management’s discussion …

Community

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Press release Biocartis Group NV: BIOCARTIS ANNOUNCES 2021 HALF-YEAR RESULTS ON 2 SEPTEMBER 2021
Vow ASA: First Half 2021 : Cruise industry rebounds
eFFECTOR Therapeutics Debuts as Publicly Traded Next-Generation Oncology Company Advancing Mature ...
A quarter of progress and consolidation for Amarillo
Perseus Mining Increases Net Profit By 48% in FY2021 to $139M & Declares Maiden Capital Return
Spey Resources Comments on Recent Promotional Activity Pursuant to OTC Markets Request
Brookfield Infrastructure and Inter Pipeline Ltd. Provide Update on Strategic Transaction
Philips spotlights smart diagnostic and treatment solutions driving clinical confidence and ...
LGL Systems Acquisition Corp. Announces Stockholder Approval for and Closing of Business ...
Perseus Mining Announces Dividend Policy and Maiden Capital Return
Titel
Clariant acquires remaining 70% in Brazilian Personal Care specialty company Beraca to seize full ...
Orocobre Limited announces FY21 Results and implementation of merger with Galaxy Resources
WISeKey Collaborates with GDGC Enterprises to Auction NFTs of Kobe Bryant Autographed Black Mamba ...
Aya Gold & Silver Inc. Announces C$70 Million Bought Deal Public Offering
Astellas Receives European Commission Approval for First-in-Class EVRENZO (roxadustat) for Adult ...
Brookfield Infrastructure Announces Successful Tender and Take-up of 65.6% of Inter Pipeline Ltd. ...
Novartis provides update on BELINDA study investigating Kymriah as second-line treatment in ...
Progenity Announces Pricing of $40 Million Public Offering of Common Stock and Warrants
Puma Exploration Closes $1.6 Million Financing Led by a Strategic Investment by Crescat Capital for ...
Emeli Sandé signs to Chrysalis Records
Titel
Allarity Therapeutics’ oral PARP inhibitor, Stenoparib, demonstrates additional pre-clinical ...
BioNTech schließt Übernahme von Kites Neoantigen-TCR Zelltherapie-Plattform und ...
CORRECTING and REPLACING - GoodRx and Boehringer Ingelheim Announce Joint Effort to Deliver ...
Transaction in Own Shares
atai Life Sciences gründet in Partnerschaft mit der University of Queensland InnarisBio mit dem ...
Oatly to Report Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results on August 16, 2021
ShotSpotter Responds to False and Misleading Allegations by VICE News
Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment’s Crackle Premieres Big-Budget Disaster Movie ...
Optinose Completes Patient Recruitment in Pivotal Trial for XHANCE in Chronic Sinusitis
Delta Drone International to Expand Its Australian Drone-Based Services Through Acquisition of ...
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Spineway - improved operating result despite cover
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board
Ocugen Inc. Announces $23 Million Registered Direct Offering of Common Stock Priced at a Premium to ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

DatumTitel
26.08.21NuLegacy Receives Assays for First Three Holes of 2021 Drilling Program
globenewswire | Weitere Nachrichten
26.08.21ABM Industries to Announce Third Quarter 2021 Financial Results
globenewswire | Weitere Nachrichten
26.08.21Gold: So können Anleger vom aktuellen Goldkurs profitieren
Der Aktionär TV | Marktberichte
26.08.21Osino Announces Filing of Preliminary Economic Assessment Results for Twin Hills Gold Project, Namibia
globenewswire | Weitere Nachrichten
26.08.21Marktgeflüster: Nervosität - der Druck auf Powell steigt!
Markus Fugmann | Kommentare
26.08.21Iceland Seafood International hf: Positive results in 1H 2021 driven by good performance of Ireland and strong recovery of S-Europe division. UK results still behind plan.
globenewswire | Weitere Nachrichten
26.08.21AWILCO DRILLING PLC (AWDR) – Notification of Trade of Primary Insider
globenewswire | Weitere Nachrichten
26.08.21Eldorado Gold Announces Completion of US$500 Million Senior Notes Offering
globenewswire | Weitere Nachrichten
26.08.21Erneuter Minicrash bei Gold und Silber
Smart Investor | Marktberichte
26.08.21Ausgerutscht
Smart Investor | Marktberichte