FAT Brands Inc. Announces Third Quarter Cash Dividend on Class A Common Stock and Class B Common Stock

Los Angeles, CA, Aug. 26, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FAT (Fresh. Authentic. Tasty.) Brands Inc. (NASDAQ: FAT), a leading global franchising company and parent company of iconic brands including Round Table Pizza, Fatburger, Marble Slab Creamery, Johnny Rockets and 10 other restaurant concepts, announced today that its Board of Directors has declared the Company’s fiscal 2021 third quarter cash dividend of $0.13 per share on each outstanding share of Class A common stock and Class B common stock. The dividend is payable on September 15, 2021 to holders of record of Class A common stock and Class B common stock as of the close of business on September 6, 2021.



The declaration and payment of future dividends, as well as the amounts thereof, are subject to the discretion of the Company’s Board of Directors. The amount and size of any future dividends will depend upon the Company’s future results of operations, financial condition, capital levels, cash requirements and other factors. There can be no assurance that the Company will declare and pay dividends in future periods.