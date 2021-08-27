Canadian Spirit Resources Inc. Announces Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results

Second Quarter 2021 This news release summarizes information contained in the unaudited interim financial statements and MD&A for the six months ended June 30, 2021, and should not be considered a substitute for reading these full disclosure documents which are available on SEDAR at www.sedar.com or the Corporation’s website at www.csri.ca.

CALGARY, Alberta, Aug. 26, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Canadian Spirit Resources Inc. (“CSRI” or the “Corporation”) (TSXV:SPI) (OTCBB:CSPUF) announces the release of its interim financial results and Management Discussion and Analysis (“MD&A”), for the six month period ended June 30, 2021.

The following summarizes certain selected financial data for the three and six months ended June 30, 2021:

(all amounts are presented in Canadian dollars, unless otherwise indicated)

Three months ended

June 30, Six months ended

June 30, 2021 2020 2021 2020 Natural gas sales $ - $ - $ - $ - Operating costs (105,687 ) (117,126 ) (141,159 ) (139,205 ) Operating netback $ (105,687 ) $ (117,126 ) $ (141,159 ) $ (139,205 ) Other income and gains 44 61 87 23,159 Other Expenses (285,477 ) (290,437 ) (484,582 ) (655,164 ) Settlement of claims - (514,522 ) - (514,522 ) Net comprehensive loss for the period $ (391,120 ) $ (922,024 ) $ (625,654 ) $ (1,285,732 )

The Corporation’s loss and comprehensive loss for the six months ended June 30, 2021, was $625,654 (June 30, 2020 - $1,285,732). When compared to the prior period the decrease in loss of $660,108 for the six months was due mainly to the mainly due to the transition from employees to consultants resulting in $154,209 in savings, the use of a virtual office resulting in these costs being reduced by $18,660 and a decrease in the use of Professional fees in the amount of $22,423; Settlement of claims due to accrued settlement expenses on the termination of two executive employment contracts during the prior period were extinguished in the prior period with the settlement totaling $555,513 made in January 2021. Offsetting the cost reduction was the loss of comparative income from interest and gain on the sale of idle property, plant and equipment accounting for a reduction of other income of $23,055 and share-based compensation which increased by 35,657.

As of June 30, As of December 31, 2021 2020 Working Capital: Current assets $ 1,969,574 $ 1,364,091 Current liabilities (477,716 ) $ (899,827 ) Working capital 1,491,858 $ 464,264 Total assets $ 39,639,485 $ 39,132,048 Shareholders' equity $ 37,062,859 $ 36,047,484 Number of common shares outstanding 248,177,583 196,177,583

STOCK OPTION GRANT

The Corporation granted to certain directors and executive officers of the Corporation incentive stock options to purchase a total of up to an aggregate of 2,100,000 Common Shares pursuant to the terms of the Corporation's Stock Option Plan. The stock options vest as to one-quarter immediately, with one-quarter vesting on each of the dates six months, 12 months and 18 months subsequent to the effective date of the grant. All the stock options have a term of five years and may be exercised at a price of $0.07 per share. The grant of options will result in a total of 6,150,000 stock options outstanding at a weighted average exercise price of $0.09 per stock option.

Information regarding CSRI is available on SEDAR at www.sedar.com or the Corporation's website at www.csri.ca.

website at www.csri.ca.

For further information, please contact:

Canadian Spirit Resources Inc.

Telephone (403) 618-2113

Louisa DeCarlo (louisa@danrichresources.com)

