checkAd

Marcus & Millichap Brokers $58 Million Manufactured Housing Sale in Huntington Beach

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
27.08.2021, 01:20  |  17   |   |   

Marcus & Millichap (NYSE: MMI), a leading commercial real estate brokerage firm specializing in investment sales, financing, research and advisory services, announced today the sale of Skandia Mobile Country Club, a 167-unit mobile home complex in Huntington Beach, California. The property sold for $58 million, or $347,305 per space.

“Centrally located in beautiful Huntington Beach, Skandia Mobile Country Club is a five-star manufactured housing community with 167 units, primarily consisting of double-wide spaces, which are all tenant-owned homes,” said Jeff Benson, senior vice president investments, Marcus & Millichap. “This property offered buyers a rare opportunity to acquire a trophy asset in one of Southern California’s most sought-after destinations.” Benson and Samuel Neumark, senior associate, represented the seller, the Coulter Family Trust, and procured the buyer, Investment Property Group.

Built in 1963 on over 17 acres, Skandia Mobile Country Club provides residents with access to a community pool, spa, game room and clubhouse with a full kitchen. Along with living two miles from the beach, tenants are in walking distance from Bella Terra outdoor shopping mall, a downtown farmers market and popular bars and restaurants.

“Given the impeccable quality of the property, coupled with the strong Huntington Beach rental market, there is significant upside opportunity for the new owner,” added Neumark. “Through a targeted marketing campaign, we generated multiple offers creating a very competitive bidding environment, giving the seller several viable buyer options to choose from.”

About Marcus & Millichap (NYSE: MMI)

With over 2,000 investment sales and financing professionals located throughout the United States and Canada, Marcus & Millichap is a leading specialist in commercial real estate investment sales, financing, research and advisory services. Founded in 1971, the firm closed 8,954 transactions in 2020 with a value of approximately $43 billion. Marcus & Millichap has perfected a powerful system for marketing properties that combines investment specialization, local market expertise, the industry’s most comprehensive research, state-of-the-art technology, and relationships with the largest pool of qualified investors. To learn more, please visit: www.MarcusMillichap.com.

Marcus & Millichap Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Marcus & Millichap Brokers $58 Million Manufactured Housing Sale in Huntington Beach Marcus & Millichap (NYSE: MMI), a leading commercial real estate brokerage firm specializing in investment sales, financing, research and advisory services, announced today the sale of Skandia Mobile Country Club, a 167-unit mobile home complex in …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Faraday Future Partners with Qmerit to Support EV Home Charging Services
Group of CytoDyn Stockholders Files Lawsuit to Force Company to Allow Stockholders to Vote for ...
Tilray Chairman and CEO, Irwin D. Simon, Sends Shareholder Letter Mapping out $4B Revenue Plan
Arvana Inc. Begins Ai Tech and Wellness Roll-up: Filmon TV and SwissX Wellness Ai Are First in Line
P&G Studios and Harder Than You Think Foster Game Changing Conversations in New Podcast Series “Equal Too: Achieving Disability Equality”
OSE Immunotherapeutics and ARCAGY-GINECO Announce First Patient Randomized in Phase 2 Clinical ...
Facedrive Announces Transition Involving Senior Management And Board of Directors
Coty Continues Momentum in Q4, with Topline and Profit Exceeding Guidance
Vertex Announces Publication in The New England Journal of Medicine of Phase 3 Results for TRIKAFTA ...
GENERAL MOTORS ALERT: Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is Investigating General Motors on Behalf of General Motors ...
Titel
Analog Devices and Maxim Integrated Announce China Antitrust Clearance for Combination
Pfizer to Acquire Trillium Therapeutics Inc.
Pershing Square Holdings, Ltd. Provides Update to Investors
Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 Vaccine COMIRNATY Receives Full U.S. FDA Approval for Individuals 16 Years ...
CytRx Highlights Orphazyme’s Published Results From Its Phase 2/3 Trial of Arimoclomol in ...
INVESTOR ALERT: Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Announces Investigation of Cassava Sciences, Inc. (SAVA) on Behalf ...
Vifor Pharma and Cara Therapeutics announce U.S. FDA approval of KORSUVA injection for the ...
Rocket Lab Completes Merger with Vector Acquisition Corporation to Become Publicly Traded ...
Bentley Systems, Incorporated Declares Third Quarter 2021 Dividend
AZD7442 PROVENT Phase III prophylaxis trial met primary endpoint in preventing COVID-19
Titel
Philip Morris International Launches New IQOS ILUMA in Japan to Accelerate the Achievement of a ...
Allego, a Leading Pan-European EV Charging company, to Become a Publicly Traded Company through a ...
Tapestry Takes Action to Drive Positive Change for People, Planet and Community
Sesen Bio Receives Complete Response Letter from FDA for Vicineum (oportuzumab monatox-qqrs)
PFIZER REPORTS SECOND-QUARTER 2021 RESULTS
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. to Announce Second Quarter 2021 Results and Host Earnings Webcast
Elastic Announces the General Availability of Elastic Agent, General Availability of Support for ...
Elastic Announces Centralized Management of Elastic Enterprise Search
Analog Devices and Maxim Integrated Announce China Antitrust Clearance for Combination
INVESTOR ALERT: Kirby McInerney LLP Announces the Filing of a Securities Class Action on Behalf of Ocugen, Inc. ...(1) 
Titel
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Genprex to Present at NobleCon17 on January 19
Halo Labs Provides Oregon Business Update
USA Technologies Names Scott Stewart as New Chief Accounting Officer
Ynvisible Interactive Announces CDN$12 Million Private Placement Offering with Institutional ...
Halo Signs Definitive Agreement to Acquire Cannafeels
Carbios Produces First Clear Plastic Bottles From Enzymatically Recycled Textile Waste
Granite REIT Declares Distribution for September 2020
EQ Health Acquisition Corp. Announces Pricing of Upsized $191.1 Million Initial Public Offering

Nachrichten zu den Werten

DatumTitel
17.08.21Institutional Property Advisors Brokers Two-Property $275 Million Multifamily Portfolio Sale Along the Southern California Coast
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
16.08.21Institutional Property Advisors Brokers $110 Million Multifamily Sale in Oceanside
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
06.08.21Marcus & Millichap, Inc. Reports Results for Second Quarter 2021
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
04.08.21Institutional Property Advisors Brokers $63 Million Newly Constructed Luxury Apartment Complex Sale in Windsor, Connecticut
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
30.07.21Institutional Property Advisors Brokers $74.1 Million North County San Diego Multifamily Sale
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten