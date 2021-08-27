checkAd

BrainChip Named Among EE Times’ Silicon 100

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
27.08.2021, 01:30  |  18   |   |   

BrainChip Holdings Ltd (ASX: BRN), (OTCQX: BRCHF), a leading provider of ultra-low power high performance artificial intelligence technology, was recognized as one of the “Startups Worth Watching in 2021” in EE Times’ annual Silicon 100 list of global semiconductor technologies.

EE Times’ 21st revision of the Silicon 100 tracks the pulse of the industry to identify emerging technology trends and developments that hold promise for the future. This year, the publication chose to analyze the Silicon 100 in more detail with 22 categories that run from materials and packaging at a fundamental extreme to quantum computing and security at the highest level of abstraction. BrainChip was recognized in the “Specialist (GPU-Through-AI) Processor, Accelerators” category.

Selection of companies to the Silicon 100 is based on criteria including technology, intended market, financial position and investment profile, maturity and executive leadership. BrainChip’s inclusion was based on its Akida advanced neural networking processor that brings artificial intelligence to the edge in a way that existing technologies are not capable. The solution is high-performance, small, ultra-low power and enables a wide array of edge capabilities that include continuous learning and inference.

“We are pleased to once again be included among the prestigious list of companies that are honored as being among the startups in the industry that ‘hold promise for the future,’ as the article says,” said Rob Telson, BrainChip vice president of sales and marketing. “Industry recognition, like the EE Times’ Silicon 100, provides third-party validation that Akida is well-positioned to deliver on its promise of solving the inherent problems of today’s technology in addressing edge AI.”

BrainChip’s Akida neural processor unit brings intelligent AI to the Edge everywhere, leveraging advanced neuromorphic computing as the engine to solve critical problems of privacy, security, latency and low power requirements with key features, such as one-shot learning and computing on the device with no dependency on the cloud.

The Akida (NSoC) and intellectual property, can be used in applications including Smart Home, Smart Health, Smart City and Smart Transportation. These applications include but are not limited to home automation and remote controls, industrial IoT, robotics, security cameras, sensors, unmanned aircraft, autonomous vehicles, medical instruments, object detection, sound detection, odor and taste detection, gesture control and cybersecurity.

Those interested in reading the full version of EE Times’ “Silicon 100: Startups Worth Watching in 2021” can purchase a digital edition from the publication’s website at https://www.eetimes.com/product/silicon-100-startups-worth-watching-in ...

About BrainChip Holdings Ltd (ASX: BRN, OTCQX: BRCHF)

BrainChip is a global technology company that is producing a groundbreaking neuromorphic processor that brings artificial intelligence to the edge in a way that is beyond the capabilities of other products. The chip is high performance, small, ultra-low power and enables a wide array of edge capabilities that include on-chip training, learning and inference. The event-based neural network processor is inspired by the spiking nature of the human brain and is implemented in an industry standard digital process. By mimicking brain processing BrainChip has pioneered a processing architecture, called Akida, which is both scalable and flexible to address the requirements in edge devices. At the edge, sensor inputs are analyzed at the point of acquisition rather than through transmission via the cloud to a data center. Akida is designed to provide a complete ultra-low power and fast AI Edge Network for vision, audio, olfactory and smart transducer applications. The reduction in system latency provides faster response and a more power efficient system that can reduce the large carbon footprint of data centers.

Additional information is available at https://www.brainchipinc.com

Follow BrainChip on Twitter: https://www.twitter.com/BrainChip_inc

Follow BrainChip on LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/7792006

Follow BrainChip on YouTube: BrainChipInc

BrainChip Holdings Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Diskussion: TcwbwtM - wer sprachs?
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

BrainChip Named Among EE Times’ Silicon 100 BrainChip Holdings Ltd (ASX: BRN), (OTCQX: BRCHF), a leading provider of ultra-low power high performance artificial intelligence technology, was recognized as one of the “Startups Worth Watching in 2021” in EE Times’ annual Silicon 100 list of …

Community

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Faraday Future Partners with Qmerit to Support EV Home Charging Services
Group of CytoDyn Stockholders Files Lawsuit to Force Company to Allow Stockholders to Vote for ...
Tilray Chairman and CEO, Irwin D. Simon, Sends Shareholder Letter Mapping out $4B Revenue Plan
Arvana Inc. Begins Ai Tech and Wellness Roll-up: Filmon TV and SwissX Wellness Ai Are First in Line
P&G Studios and Harder Than You Think Foster Game Changing Conversations in New Podcast Series “Equal Too: Achieving Disability Equality”
OSE Immunotherapeutics and ARCAGY-GINECO Announce First Patient Randomized in Phase 2 Clinical ...
Facedrive Announces Transition Involving Senior Management And Board of Directors
Coty Continues Momentum in Q4, with Topline and Profit Exceeding Guidance
Vertex Announces Publication in The New England Journal of Medicine of Phase 3 Results for TRIKAFTA ...
GENERAL MOTORS ALERT: Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is Investigating General Motors on Behalf of General Motors ...
Titel
Analog Devices and Maxim Integrated Announce China Antitrust Clearance for Combination
Pfizer to Acquire Trillium Therapeutics Inc.
Pershing Square Holdings, Ltd. Provides Update to Investors
Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 Vaccine COMIRNATY Receives Full U.S. FDA Approval for Individuals 16 Years ...
CytRx Highlights Orphazyme’s Published Results From Its Phase 2/3 Trial of Arimoclomol in ...
INVESTOR ALERT: Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Announces Investigation of Cassava Sciences, Inc. (SAVA) on Behalf ...
Vifor Pharma and Cara Therapeutics announce U.S. FDA approval of KORSUVA injection for the ...
Rocket Lab Completes Merger with Vector Acquisition Corporation to Become Publicly Traded ...
Bentley Systems, Incorporated Declares Third Quarter 2021 Dividend
AZD7442 PROVENT Phase III prophylaxis trial met primary endpoint in preventing COVID-19
Titel
Philip Morris International Launches New IQOS ILUMA in Japan to Accelerate the Achievement of a ...
Allego, a Leading Pan-European EV Charging company, to Become a Publicly Traded Company through a ...
Tapestry Takes Action to Drive Positive Change for People, Planet and Community
Sesen Bio Receives Complete Response Letter from FDA for Vicineum (oportuzumab monatox-qqrs)
PFIZER REPORTS SECOND-QUARTER 2021 RESULTS
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. to Announce Second Quarter 2021 Results and Host Earnings Webcast
Elastic Announces the General Availability of Elastic Agent, General Availability of Support for ...
Elastic Announces Centralized Management of Elastic Enterprise Search
Analog Devices and Maxim Integrated Announce China Antitrust Clearance for Combination
INVESTOR ALERT: Kirby McInerney LLP Announces the Filing of a Securities Class Action on Behalf of Ocugen, Inc. ...(1) 
Titel
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Genprex to Present at NobleCon17 on January 19
Halo Labs Provides Oregon Business Update
USA Technologies Names Scott Stewart as New Chief Accounting Officer
Ynvisible Interactive Announces CDN$12 Million Private Placement Offering with Institutional ...
Halo Signs Definitive Agreement to Acquire Cannafeels
Carbios Produces First Clear Plastic Bottles From Enzymatically Recycled Textile Waste
Granite REIT Declares Distribution for September 2020
EQ Health Acquisition Corp. Announces Pricing of Upsized $191.1 Million Initial Public Offering

Nachrichten zu den Werten

DatumTitel
24.08.21AI Tech Alert: Key Differences Between Transfer Learning and Incremental Learning
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
17.08.21BrainChip Receives Akida Chips from Socionext America
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
29.07.21Tech Alert: Navigating Driver Privacy and Safety of Electric Vehicles, Self-Driving Vehicles
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten