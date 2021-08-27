checkAd

Jackson Tisi's Life's Good Film Project Debuts

LG's Cinematic Ode to the Possibilities of Life Showcases the Vision of Tomorrow's Creative Artists

SEOUL, South Korea, Aug. 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Life's Good Film, helmed by the up-and-coming director Jackson Tisi with support from LG Electronics (LG), debuts today on LG's YouTube channel. Woven together from videos submitted by hundreds of young filmmakers from around the world, the Tisi-produced work delivers a beautiful and touching meditation on life as interpreted by young creatives.

Life's Good Film Poster

 

Life's Good Film on New York City Times Square

A key component of LG's Life's Good campaign which kicked off in May, the Life's Good Film Project invited 531 young auteurs from 33 countries to share their creative submissions with Jackson. Using the best footage, Tisi produced a 20-minute story showcasing the world's budding visual storytellers' distinctive voices, fresh perspectives and undeniable talent. The project generated considerable interest online, garnering over 140 million impressions and more than 44 million total views of related posts on social media platforms during the production process.

"I wanted to share the emotions we all have and feel in life no matter what corner of the world we come from," explained Tisi. "Empathy is the key to communication with one another, especially when we're getting through tough days." At previews earlier this month, Tisi's short was praised for its uplifting message and Tisi's unique vision.

"An exploration through many eyes around the world, Life's Good, is a truly singular experiment," said Diva Vélez of New York Film Critics Online. "The film demonstrates the beautiful differences of the human diaspora and our various environments, while also revealing how completely tied in soul and spirit we are and have further become due to the global COVID-19 pandemic."

The 20-minute short explores different aspects of a good life in six chapters: Life's Beautiful, Life's Community, Life's Lonely, Life's In Motion, Life's an Adventure and Life's Good. The first five chapters visualize a wide range of subject matter, from the beauty of nature, the vitality of physical movement, personal growth nurtured in times of solitude to the togetherness and warmth of a close-knit community. The final chapter depicts today's young generation united in celebration of life, eloquently bringing the film to a close.

LG will screen the trailer of Life's Good Film on LG's digital billboards in Times Square in New York City and Piccadilly Circus in London beginning from today. The short will make an appearance at select film festivals as well in the weeks ahead. The Life's Good Film is now available for viewing on the LG Global YouTube channel. Additional information on LG's 2021 Life's Good campaign can be found here on Instagram.

About LG Electronics Inc.

LG Electronics is a global innovator in technology and consumer electronics with a presence in almost every country and an international workforce of more than 75,000. LG's four companies – Home Appliance & Air Solution, Home Entertainment, Vehicle component Solutions and Business Solutions – combined for global sales of over USD 56 billion in 2020. LG is a leading manufacturer of consumer and commercial products ranging from TVs, home appliances, air solutions, monitors, service robots, automotive components and its premium LG SIGNATURE and intelligent LG ThinQ brands are familiar names world over. Visit www.LGnewsroom.com for the latest news.

About Jackson Tisi

At 25 years old, Jackson Tisi has made a name for himself as a young filmmaker. Jackson's work spans music videos, commercials, and documentaries. His short films and music videos have won numerous awards including Vimeo Staff picks, Atlantic Selects, and multiple film festival nominations. His film, LEON, won him gold at the Young Directors Award in Cannes, France last year. He was also admitted into the latest class of Young Guns by the One Club for Creativity. He is currently working on developing longer form projects.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1602363/Life_s_Good_Film_Poster.jpg
Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1602364/Life_s_Good_Film_New_York_City_Times_Square.jpg  




