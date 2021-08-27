KKR to Acquire Ritchies Transport

Ritchies Transport Limited (“Ritchies”, “the Company”), a leading transportation operator in New Zealand with an 86-year heritage, and KKR, a global investment firm, today announced the signing of definitive agreements under which KKR will acquire Ritchies. The investment – which marks KKR’s first infrastructure investment in New Zealand – will be used to advance the Company’s mission to better connect local communities, support the country’s expanding public transport network and promote greener transportation solutions.

Founded in Temuka in 1935, Ritchies is one of the largest transport providers in New Zealand, with a fleet of more than 1,600 vehicles and a network of 42 strategically located depots across the country. The Company provides the government, local councils, and private customers with reliable and accessible public transport solutions in some of New Zealand’s largest cities.

Upon completion of the transaction, the Ritchie family will continue to hold a stake in Ritchies. Andrew Ritchie will be appointed as CEO of the Company as Glenn Ritchie retires from Ritchies.

Glenn Ritchie, Managing Director of Ritchies Transport, said, “This deal is a real milestone for our business. After 86 years, we are confident that the Company will continue to demonstrate the family values that have been a strong part of our identity and culture, as we’ve built Ritchies into one of New Zealand’s largest and most successful transport operators.”

Andrew Ritchie, Director of Operations at Ritchies, said, “Joining the KKR family is the start of an exciting new chapter for the company. Glenn has been an integral part of the business for most of his life, and been instrumental in helping the company achieve its growth and success as a nationwide transport operator. He has left an indelible mark on the company and its staff and will be missed.”

“We would like to thank our many loyal customers and staff all over New Zealand, many of whom have been with Ritchies along our journey. Now it’s time to leverage KKR’s expertise to help take Ritchies forward as we look to the next 86 years. We were very impressed by KKR’s long track record of adding value to the businesses, investments and acquisitions they have made across numerous industry sectors around the world,” added Andrew.