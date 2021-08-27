checkAd

Hagens Berman U.S. iOS Developers to Benefit From $100 Million Apple Small Developer Assistance Fund and Changes to App Store Policies in Developer Antitrust Class-Action Settlement

Attorneys at the law firm Hagens Berman announced details of a class-action settlement reached with Apple Inc. on behalf of small U.S. iOS app developers. The settlement will result in the creation of a $100 million Small Developer Assistance Fund and important changes to App Store policies and practices.

The developers’ lawsuit was brought against Apple in 2019 in the U.S. District Court for the Northern District of California by Hagens Berman, Sperling & Slater, Saveri & Saveri, and Freed Kanner law firms.

According to the lawsuit, Apple monopolized U.S. distribution services for iOS apps and in-app digital products, which resulted in commission overcharges to U.S. iOS developers.

The Small Developer Assistance Fund created as part of the settlement will benefit over 99% of U.S. iOS developers, whose proceeds from app and in-app digital product sales through all associated accounts were less than $1 million per calendar year during the period from June 4, 2015 to Apr. 26, 2021. These developers can claim sums from the fund ranging between minimums of $250 to $30,000, based on their historic participation in the App Store ecosystem.

Further, small and other U.S. iOS developers will benefit from changes to App Store policies and practices as they relate to App Store search results, app and in-app product price points, appeals from rejections of apps and transparency. Small U.S. iOS developers also will benefit from a pledge that for at least three years following court approval of the settlement, Apple will not raise the 15% commission rate that applies for those participating in its Small Business Program.

Additionally, all U.S. iOS developers will benefit from a major change to the App Store Review Guidelines, which will remain in place for at least the same three-year period. As part of the settlement, Apple will permit all U.S. iOS developers to communicate with their customers outside their apps about purchasing methods other than Apple’s in-app purchase (IAP) system. Apple also will remove the prohibition against U.S. developers using information obtained within their apps to communicate with their customers outside their apps about the use of purchasing methods other than IAP, subject to consumer consent and opt-out safeguards.

