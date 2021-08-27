SeqLL Inc. Announces Pricing of Upsized $13 Million Initial Public Offering

The shares of common stock and warrants are expected to begin trading on the Nasdaq Capital Market on August 27, 2021, under the symbols “SQL” and “SQLLW,” respectively. The offering is expected to close on August 31, 2021, subject to satisfaction of customary closing conditions.

WOBURN, MA, Aug. 26, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SeqLL Inc. (“SeqLL” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ:SQL; SQLLW), a development-stage life sciences instrumentation and research services company engaged in the development of scientific assets and novel intellectual property across multiple “omics” fields, today announced the pricing of its initial public offering of 3,060,000 shares of its common stock and accompanying warrants to purchase up to 3,060,000 shares of common stock. Each share of common stock is being sold together with one warrant to purchase one share of common stock with an exercise price of $4.25 per share and an expiration date of five years from the date of issuance at a combined offering price of $4.25, for gross proceeds of approximately $13 million, before deducting underwriting discounts and offering expenses. In addition, SeqLL has granted the underwriters a 45-day option to purchase up to an additional 459,000 shares of common stock and/or warrants to purchase 459,000 shares of common stock to cover over-allotments at the initial public offering price, less the underwriting discount. All of the shares of common stock and warrants are being offered by the Company.

The Company intends to use substantially all of the net proceeds from the offering to expand its commercial operations to support life sciences research and applications development. The Company will prioritize select collaborative research efforts to develop novel assets across multiple emerging growth areas. These efforts will include, but are not limited to, building additional sequencing instruments that utilize its tSMS technology platform, manufacturing additional reagents and consumables, and developing proprietary reagents for areas outside its life sciences focus. The balance will be used for working capital and other general corporate purposes.

Maxim Group LLC is acting as the sole book-running manager in connection with the offering.

A registration statement on Form S-1 (File Nos. 333-254886 and 333-259097) was filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”), which became effective on August 26, 2021. A final prospectus relating to the offering will be filed with the SEC and will be available on the SEC's website at http://www.sec.gov. The offering is being made only by means of a prospectus forming part of the effective registration statement. Electronic copies of the prospectus relating to this offering, when available, may be obtained from Maxim Group LLC, 300 Park Avenue, 16th Floor, New York, New York 10022, at (212) 895-3745. Before investing in this offering, interested parties should read in its entirety the registration statement that the Company has filed with the SEC, which provides additional information about the Company and this offering.