Sugarbud Announces Filing of Q2 2021 Financial Results and Provides Outlook for 2021

CALGARY, Alberta, Aug. 26, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sugarbud Craft Growers Corp. (TSXV: SUGR, SUGR.DB, SUGR.WR, SUGR.WS, SUGR.WT) (OTCQB: SBUDF) ("Sugarbud") is pleased to announce the filing of its unaudited condensed consolidated interim financial statements ("Financial Statements") for the three and six months ended June 30th, 2021 and related management's discussion and analysis ("MD&A"). Sugarbud's Financial Statements and MD&A are available on SEDAR at www.sedar.com and on Sugarbud's website here: Sugarbud Q2, 2021 Financials and MD&A



Key Operating Highlights for Q2 2021