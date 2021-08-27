Sugarbud Announces Filing of Q2 2021 Financial Results and Provides Outlook for 2021
CALGARY, Alberta, Aug. 26, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sugarbud Craft Growers Corp. (TSXV: SUGR, SUGR.DB, SUGR.WR, SUGR.WS, SUGR.WT) (OTCQB: SBUDF) ("Sugarbud") is pleased to announce
the filing of its unaudited condensed consolidated interim financial statements ("Financial Statements") for the three and six months ended June 30th, 2021 and related
management's discussion and analysis ("MD&A"). Sugarbud's Financial Statements and MD&A are available on SEDAR at www.sedar.com and on Sugarbud's website here: Sugarbud Q2, 2021 Financials and MD&A
Key Operating Highlights for Q2 2021
- Volume and Net Revenue | The Company shipped a total of 51,929 grams of dried cannabis in Q2. Net Revenue for the period was $252,177.
- Gross Profit | Despite continued industry-wide price compression, Sugarbud was able to maintain a healthy gross profit margin of 23% (before fair market value adjustments).
- Cost Control and Operational Stability | The Company’s cash cost to grow remains very well in hand at $1.51/g and the Company remains on track to deliver on previously disclosed full year guidance of $1.22/g.
- Harvest Consistency | During the three months ended June 30, 2021, the Company successfully completed two harvests - resulting in a total of 212,682 grams harvested. Sugarbud's cultivation and processing operations continue to deliver consistent yields while simultaneously maintaining exceptional terpene content (2-5%) and total potency (THC 19-23%).
-
Expanded Product Portfolio | The Company in collaboration with CannMart Inc. launched its first Cannabis 2.0 product in late Q2 2021. Sugarbud’s additive free, full spectrum oil
(FSO) 510 Cartridges are now available to registered medical patients nationwide through CannMart.com. Sugarbud also began
initial development of its first flower rosin extract product in collaboration with Embark during the quarter.
Q3 2021 Highlights and Outlook for 2021
- Record Volume and Revenue | Sugarbud is on pace to ship between 150,000 – 200,000 grams of dried cannabis in Q3 generating anticipated record revenue of between $700,000 – $1,000,000 for the quarter.
- Geographic Expansion and Reach | Sugarbud established a clear route to market in Canada’s second most populous province, Quebec – via a Sales, Marketing and Distribution Agreement with ROSE LifeScience Inc. (“ROSE”).
- Portfolio Expansion and Consumer Uptake | Sugarbud launched two new cultivars – Mule Fuel and Krypto Chronic #2 - into Alberta and Ontario in Q3. Both cultivars have been very well received to date and sell through continues to remain strong.
- Cannabis 2.0 Sales License | The Company completed its final submission to Health Canada for authorization permitting the direct sale of extracts, edibles and topicals and still expects to receive approval prior to the end of Q3 2021. The Company views this regulatory decision as a major catalyst for future growth heading into the back half of 2021.
-
Rosin Launch Update | Development of the Company’s first flower rosin extract was completed during Q3 and the Company remains on track for an early Q4 launch of this exciting new
product which is derived from the Sugarbud’s popular Krypto Chronic #2 cultivar.
