Hot Wheels Immortalizes 2020 Legends Tour Winner’s 1970 Trans Am as Official Hot Wheels Toy Car and Garage of Legends Inductee

Mattel (NASDAQ: MAT) today debuted the 1:64-scale die-cast of the 2020 Hot Wheels Legends Tour winner, the 1970 Pontiac Trans Am built by Riley Stair of Sacramento, California. This is only the third fan vehicle to be immortalized as a Hot Wheels toy and will be available for sale around the world beginning in November. The Trans Am is also the newest inductee into the Hot Wheels Garage of Legends, a collection of one-of-a-kind cars that celebrates the company’s most exciting designs and performance vehicles.

2020 Hot Wheels Legends Tour Winner 1970 Pontiac Trans Am (Photo: Business Wire)

The announcement was made by Ted Wu, Vice President and Global Head of Design for Vehicles at Mattel, during the sixth North American stop of the 2021 Hot Wheels Legends Tour presented by Mobil 1. Out of hundreds of cars entered across event stops throughout Europe, LATAM, Asia and North America, Stair’s build was chosen for its true representation of the Hot Wheels garage spirit, and this “built, not bought” mentality continues to drive the 2021 Legends Tour.

“We love all cars, but to be turned into a Hot Wheels that is sold around the world, the build needs to be extra special and more unique and creative than every car around it,” said Wu. “Riley Stair built a masterpiece that we know will be as exciting to see on the shelf as it is on the road.”

The hunt for the next winning Legends Tour fan car and die-cast model continues with two finalist spots remaining for the U.S. and Canada ahead of the semi-final and Global Grand Finale rounds later this year. As in past years, expert judges – including Hot Wheels designers, celebrities and automotive influencers – will continue to evaluate fan car entries on the criteria of creativity, authenticity and garage spirit.

To date, North American winners include: a 1968 Mercedes Benz 250S from Penticton, British Columbia, Canada; a custom aluminum racer named “Lulu” from Santa Fe, New Mexico; the 1969 Daytona Charger Superbird “Scraptona” from Macob, Michigan; the Miami-winning 1929 “Loosie” Ford Model A; and a 1975 Opel Manta from Garden City, Michigan.

For more information, visit the Hot Wheels Facebook page here: https://www.facebook.com/hotwheels/events

Upcoming Tour Dates include:

  • September 18: In-Person Event in Houston, Texas
  • October 9: In-Person Event & Social Coverage from El Segundo, California
  • October 28: Global Virtual Livestream Semi-Finals #1
  • November 4: Global Virtual Livestream Semi-Finals #2
  • November 13: Global Grand Finale In-Person Event & Livestream (Location TBD)

Fans may register their cars for one of the upcoming virtual and in-person events or learn more about the Hot Wheels Legends Tour by visiting www.HotWheels.com/Legends.

To check out the Hot Wheels Garage of Legends, visit www.HotWheels.com/GarageofLegends.

About Mattel

Mattel is a leading global toy company and owner of one of the strongest catalogs of children’s and family entertainment franchises in the world. We create innovative products and experiences that inspire, entertain and develop children through play. We engage consumers through our portfolio of iconic brands, including Barbie, Hot Wheels, Fisher-Price, American Girl, Thomas & Friends, UNO and MEGA, as well as other popular intellectual properties that we own or license in partnership with global entertainment companies. Our offerings include film and television content, gaming, music and live events. We operate in 35 locations and our products are available in more than 150 countries in collaboration with the world’s leading retail and e-commerce companies. Since its founding in 1945, Mattel is proud to be a trusted partner in empowering children to explore the wonder of childhood and reach their full potential.

About Mobil 1

Mobil 1 motor oil is the world's leading brand of synthetic motor oil. Our advanced technology allows Mobil 1 motor oils to meet or exceed some of the industry’s toughest standards and to provide exceptional protection under even extreme driving conditions. Mobil 1 motor oil is designed to help protect critical engine parts, maximize engine performance, and extend engine life. For more information, visit us online at www.mobil1.us or follow @Mobil1 on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter.

