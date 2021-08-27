checkAd

EPM and Canacol Energy Execute Contract to Guarantee Natural Gas Supply in Antioquia

27.08.2021   

CALGARY, Alberta, Aug. 26, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Canacol Energy Ltd. ("Canacol" or the "Corporation") (TSX:CNE; OTCQX:CNNEF; BVC:CNEC) is pleased to announce that EPM and Canacol Energy signed a natural gas sales contract to supply the demand of natural gas from EPM in Antioquia from 2024 while prioritizing the households wellbeing and environmental protection.

Under the terms of the contract, Canacol Energy will deliver gas to EPM in Medellín effective December 1, 2024, with an initial volume of approximately 21 million standard cubic feet per day (MMscfpd), a volume that will increase during the duration of the contract following the anticipated demand behavior.

Charle Gamba, President and CEO of Canacol, stated: "The execution of this supply contract with EPM marks an important milestone in the history of our company, as it connects Canacol Energy with the interior market for the first time, diversifying our customer base and geographical exposure, as well as providing significant growth in natural gas sales. At Canacol Energy we are convinced that a clean and affordable energy supply is fundamental to the success of Antioquia’s economic and social development, therefore, our commitment is to deliver the natural gas necessary to improve the quality of life of millions of Antioquians in a safe, sustainable and profitable way."

Important Benefits

This supply contract, together with the construction of a new gas pipeline project to be managed by Canacol Energy, will allow Antioquia to guarantee its long-term energy sufficiency through national resources. The above, in addition to representing benefits for the country in terms of royalties and taxes, will contribute greatly to the generation of employment and social development in the region, at a time of great challenges due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The contract and new gas pipeline also mark an important milestone, as Antioquia will have a new and growing source of natural gas supply, as an alternative or substitute for the traditional ones from La Guajira and Cusiana.

Jorge Andrés Carrillo Cardoso, General Manager of EPM, stated: "This new contract will supply us with natural gas for eleven years after the start of the contract with Canacol Energy, with the purpose of providing a service for our customers in Antioquia with quality, continuity, coverage and reliability for users of today and the future."

For The Planet

Another important benefit of the executed supply contract is that, with it, customers in the non-regulated market will have availability of natural gas to sign long-term contracts, promoting the decarbonization process of the economy in Antioquia.

