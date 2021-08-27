Sun Life Taps AWS as Its Long-Term Strategic Cloud Provider to Transform Digital Services

Today, Amazon Web Services, Inc. (AWS), an Amazon.com, Inc. company (NASDAQ: AMZN), announced that Sun Life (TSX: SLF) (NYSE: SLF) has selected AWS as its long-term strategic cloud technology provider to become a cloud-first organization, drive ongoing innovation, and develop new digital client experiences. Sun Life will use AWS’s proven portfolio of cloud technologies, including analytics, machine learning, storage, security, and databases, to drive operational efficiency and innovation to the company’s clients and employees.

Through its relationship with AWS, Sun Life became the first company in Canada to launch an immersive cloud skills training program, which is now available to Sun Life employees. Dubbed “Catalysts for Cloud” and using the AWS Skills Guild, a comprehensive skills enablement program to build cloud fluency, the initiative focuses on attracting and developing top talent. The program brings together Sun Life’s cloud experts alongside AWS instructors to offer peer-to-peer learning and hands-on training to build cloud skills across the organization. Over the next few months, Sun Life will certify the first 450 business and technical employees with this AWS program and will continue to train more employees to help expedite cloud adoption and develop new client-facing and internal capabilities.

As part of its move to accelerate digital transformation and deliver new client experiences using the cloud, Sun Life built development workspaces in North America and innovation labs in Asia to bring together IT teams and business leaders to innovate with AWS technologies. In Asia, for example, one of the labs created the Sun Life Secure Experience, which enables Sun Life advisors to collaborate with clients virtually using video conferencing and secure file sharing. The new offering uses Amazon Elastic Compute Cloud (Amazon EC2) and Amazon Route 53 (AWS’s cloud Domain Name System web service) to provide a reliable and cost-effective way for clients and advisors to connect remotely to view and discuss financial documents. The Sun Life Secure Experience also uses Amazon SageMaker, which is AWS’s service that enables data scientists and developers to build, train, and deploy machine learning models quickly in the cloud and at the edge.