checkAd

EQS-Adhoc Zug Estates presents very robust half-year results despite pandemic

Nachrichtenquelle: EQS Group AG
27.08.2021, 06:30  |  64   |   |   

EQS Group-Ad-hoc: Zug Estates Holding AG / Key word(s): Half Year Results/Real Estate
Zug Estates presents very robust half-year results despite pandemic

27-Aug-2021 / 06:30 CET/CEST
Release of an ad hoc announcement pursuant to Art. 53 LR
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Ad hoc press release pursuant to article 53 Listing Rules
Zug, 27 August 2021

  • Net income excluding revaluation and special effects increases 29.6% to CHF 15.4 million (previous year: CHF 11.9 million)
  • Net income amounts to CHF 32.7 million (previous year: CHF 8.3 million)
  • Property income up 5.6% during first half of year
  • The portfolio's market value rose 1.0% to CHF 1.67 billion
  • We expect net income excluding revaluation and special effects for the financial year as a whole to be higher year-on-year

 

Zug Estates generated extremely solid overall results in the first half of 2021. The impact of the COVID-19 pandemic is still clearly evident in the hotel & catering segment.

The first half of 2021 continued to be influenced by the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic. The next government-imposed lockdown forced a great many of our catering and retail tenants to temporarily close their businesses. In the hotel & catering segment, the mandated closures of catering services as well as the substantial decline in international business travel caused sales to plummet.

Fortunately, this lockdown was less restrictive than it had been in the previous year. Our tenants additionally benefited from ongoing government support measures. Property income rose further, especially as a result of rent increases from rental agreements that had been concluded in previous years. The first half of the year also featured the successful sale of the property at Hofstrasse 1a/b in Zug.

Seite 1 von 6
Zug Estates Holding (B) Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

EQS-Adhoc Zug Estates presents very robust half-year results despite pandemic EQS Group-Ad-hoc: Zug Estates Holding AG / Key word(s): Half Year Results/Real Estate Zug Estates presents very robust half-year results despite pandemic 27-Aug-2021 / 06:30 CET/CEST Release of an ad hoc announcement pursuant to Art. 53 LR The …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
DGAP-News: Clean Logistics SE: SendR SE schließt Umfirmierung in Clean Logistics SE erfolgreich ab: Clean ...
DGAP-News: Major Precious Metals Corp.: Major Precious Metals stellt ein Update zu ihrem ​Bohrprogramm in ...
DGAP-News: EVN AG: Geschäftsverlauf in den ersten drei Quartalen des Geschäftsjahres 2020/21
EDAG Engineering Group AG: Umsatz-und Ergebniswachstum im ersten Halbjahr - starke Dynamik im zweiten Quartal
DGAP-Adhoc: fashionette AG passt Prognose für Geschäftsjahr 2021 aufgrund temporärer logistischer ...
DGAP-News: Aareal Bank stellt Ghelamco Group Kredit für Refinanzierung eines fertiggestellten ...
DGAP-News: MPC Capital AG publishes 2021 First Half Report
DGAP-News: Aurubis AG: Aurubis und Nussir beenden Memorandum of Understanding über künftige ...
Intelligent charging solutions for companies: E.ON and Compleo expand their cooperation across Europe
DGAP-Adhoc: ​​​​​​​KAP AG hebt Prognose für das Geschäftsjahr 2021 aufgrund positiver ...
Titel
DGAP-Adhoc: Lang & Schwarz Aktiengesellschaft verschiebt Hauptversammlung und bildet Steuerrückstellung
DGAP-News: Lang & Schwarz Aktiengesellschaft: Das beste Halbjahr der Firmengeschichte
DGAP-Adhoc: NanoRepro AG: Änderung in der Aktionärsstruktur
DGAP-News: PAION AG VERÖFFENTLICHT KONZERN-FINANZERGEBNISSE FÜR DAS ERSTE HALBJAHR 2021
DGAP-News: Deutsche Rohstoff AG: Bright Rock beginnt mit der ersten Bohrung in Wyoming
DGAP-News: paragon Automotive bestätigt starke operative Entwicklung
Maintopas AG: HELLER Konzern, Nürtingen - 125 Jahre gelebte Tradition steht vor Neuausrichtung im familiären ...
EQS-News: Ready to shine: Meyer Burger erstrahlt dank innovativer Kampagne in neuem Licht
DGAP-News: Modern Plant Based Foods Inc. meldet wichtigen Abschluß einer Partnerschaftsvereinbarung
DGAP-News: M1 Kliniken AG publishes figures for the 1st half of 2021: stable business development despite ...
Titel
DGAP-Adhoc: Lang & Schwarz Aktiengesellschaft verschiebt Hauptversammlung und bildet Steuerrückstellung
DGAP-News: Lang & Schwarz Aktiengesellschaft: Das beste Halbjahr der Firmengeschichte
DGAP-Adhoc: NanoRepro AG: Änderung in der Aktionärsstruktur
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. :
Manz AG: Aufträge unterstreichen Kompetenz beim elektrischen Antriebsstrang und steigende Wachstumsdynamik ...
DGAP-Adhoc: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : FURTHER INCREASED SIHPL SETTLEMENT OFFER
DGAP-News: PowerTap Hydrogen Capital: PowerTap informiert über den aktuellen Stand ihrer Blue ...
EQS-News: RELIEF THERAPEUTICS Holdings AG: Acer Therapeutics and Relief Therapeutics Announce Submission of a ...
DGAP-News: PAION AG VERÖFFENTLICHT KONZERN-FINANZERGEBNISSE FÜR DAS ERSTE HALBJAHR 2021
DGAP-Adhoc: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : INTERIM EXTENSION OPTION REQUEST
Titel
DGAP-Adhoc: Lang & Schwarz Aktiengesellschaft verschiebt Hauptversammlung und bildet Steuerrückstellung
21Shares Handel ex-Split am 12. April 2021 ETP
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: Clean Power gibt Update zu PowerTaps Markteinführung von ...
Clean Power Capital Corp.: Noch günstige Wasserstoff-Aktie startet Produktion mit NASA-Partner!
EQS-News: NeuroRx and Relief announce topline efficacy data from patients treated with RLF-100(TM) ...
DGAP-News: EarthRenew Inc: EarthRenew gibt Unterzeichnung einer Vertriebsvereinbarung mit einem großen ...
Wasserstoffbetriebene Fahrzeuge leiten eine neue Ära des Transports ein
DGAP-News: Major Precious Metals Corp.: Die grönländische Regierung genehmigt die Übertragung der ...
DGAP-News: Major Precious Metals Corp.: Major Precious Metals ohne Kenntnis einer wesentlichen Änderung ...
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: Clean Power Capital äußert sich zu von IIROC verhängte Aussetzung des ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

DatumTitel
06:30 UhrEQS-Adhoc: Zug Estates mit sehr robustem Halbjahresergebnis trotz Pandemie
EQS Group AG | Ad-hocs