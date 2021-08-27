Zug Estates presents very robust half-year results despite pandemic

Net income excluding revaluation and special effects increases 29.6% to CHF 15.4 million (previous year: CHF 11.9 million)

Net income amounts to CHF 32.7 million (previous year: CHF 8.3 million)

Property income up 5.6% during first half of year

The portfolio's market value rose 1.0% to CHF 1.67 billion

We expect net income excluding revaluation and special effects for the financial year as a whole to be higher year-on-year

Zug Estates generated extremely solid overall results in the first half of 2021. The impact of the COVID-19 pandemic is still clearly evident in the hotel & catering segment.

The first half of 2021 continued to be influenced by the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic. The next government-imposed lockdown forced a great many of our catering and retail tenants to temporarily close their businesses. In the hotel & catering segment, the mandated closures of catering services as well as the substantial decline in international business travel caused sales to plummet.

Fortunately, this lockdown was less restrictive than it had been in the previous year. Our tenants additionally benefited from ongoing government support measures. Property income rose further, especially as a result of rent increases from rental agreements that had been concluded in previous years. The first half of the year also featured the successful sale of the property at Hofstrasse 1a/b in Zug.