EQS-Adhoc HSC Fund - 14% net income growth in the first half of 2021

HSC Fund - 14% net income growth in the first half of 2021

  • Real estate portfolio as of June 30, 2021 at CHF 745.3 million
  • Target rental income (annualized) of CHF 45.7 million, +9% compared to June 30, 2020
  • Rental income of CHF 20.7 million, +14% compared to first half of 2020
  • Net income of CHF 14.4 million, +14% compared to first half of 2020
  • Occupancy rate remains high at 94.8% as of June 30, 2021
  • Net asset value per share at CHF 112.99 as of June 30, 2021

 

Details on the first half year 2021

Income statement
Rental and ground rent for development rights income of the HSC Fund increased by approximately 14% to CHF 20.7 million in the first half of 2021 (H1 2020: CHF 18.2 million). The increase compared to the same period of the previous year is mainly due to acquisitions of attractive properties during the previous year 2020. No further properties were acquired in the first half of 2021. The market value of the existing portfolio as of June 30, 2021 was CHF 745.3 million (December 31, 2020: CHF 743.9 million; June 30, 2020: CHF 678.4 million). This corresponds to an increase of CHF 1.4 million, which is due to capitalized fixed asset costs and investments in the amount of CHF 2.0 million and devaluations of CHF 0.6 million. Thanks to targeted leasing activities, the occupancy rate was improved and, at 94.8% as of June 30, 2021, is once again at a very high level (31.12.2020: 94.6%; 30.06.2020: 94.4%).

