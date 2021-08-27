checkAd

St Kitts and Nevis Supports Over 5,000 Low-Income Families with Funds from Citizenship by Investment

Nachrichtenquelle: PR Newswire (engl.)
27.08.2021, 07:00  |  15   |   |   

LONDON, Aug. 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- During a national press conference, the Federation of St Kitts and Nevis' Prime Minister Timothy Harris reiterated some of the ways his Team Unity government is supporting citizens as the world continues to tackle the economic downturn caused by the pandemic. This involved introducing a number of measures designed to alleviate financial pressure as well as bolstering other initiatives on the islands, such as the successful Poverty Alleviation Programme (PAP).

Introduced in 2018, the PAP scheme aims to provide low-income households with a monthly stipend of $500. Throughout the pandemic, the programme has become more critical to citizens of St Kitts and Nevis. According to Prime Minister Harris, it assisted over 5,000 families with a total expenditure of $18.7 million between January and July.

"We have launched a number of initiatives in recent months to provide relief and to keep our people safe. The Team Unity Administration has been allocating available resources and employing varied measures to reduce economic hardships experienced by citizens and residents during this period of challenge," said Prime Minister Harris.

Initiatives like the PAP are made possible by St Kitts and Nevis' Citizenship by Investment (CBI) Programmme. Established in 1984, the programme offers a trusted route to second citizenship once one invests through its Sustainable Growth Fund. After successfully passing the vetting process, applicants gain access to a range of benefits, including increased travel mobility to nearly 160 destinations, alternative business prospects and the ability to pass citizenship down through descent.

Investments generated under CBI are channelled into national development and supporting citizens in several areas. The ability to fund significant capital projects on the islands is a testimony to the programme's popularity and success.

The programme has also recently been ranked as the world's best in this year's CBI Index by experts at the Financial Times' Professional Wealth Management magazine. According to the annual report, the programme was awarded highly for its due diligence, citizenship timeline and family-friendly structure, amongst other features.

Contact:
+447867942505
pr@csglobalpartners.com
www.csglobalpartners.com




0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

St Kitts and Nevis Supports Over 5,000 Low-Income Families with Funds from Citizenship by Investment LONDON, Aug. 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ - During a national press conference, the Federation of St Kitts and Nevis' Prime Minister Timothy Harris reiterated some of the ways his Team Unity government is supporting citizens as the world continues to …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Why Experts Expect Lithium Supply Will Keep Growing Along With Rising Electric Vehicle (EV) Demand
Growth in Demand for Pharmaceutical Products in lieu of the COVID-19 and increase in E-Commerce Activity across ME region, will drive Logistics Market in UAE: Ken Research
Technologies in Automatic Identification and Data Capture (AIDC) Market Gain Adoption in Multiple Industries for Asset Tracking; Global Market to Advance at CAGR of 9.5% during Forecast Period: TMR Study
Stonebranch Announces Availability of the Hybrid File Transfer for Kubernetes Tool on Red Hat ...
Resorcinol Market Size To Reach USD 623.63 Million in 2028 from USD 500.0 Million in 2020, with offline leading among the distribution channel segments: Reports and Data
Caprylic/Capric Triglyceride to Remain Top Choice for Emollient Esters, Demand to Increase at 5% ...
Hyundai Motor Group to Unveil its Future Vision for Hydrogen Society at the 'Hydrogen Wave' Global ...
Automated Overhead Cranes Market Worth US$ 2928.59 Million by 2028 at a CAGR of 6.7% Globally, ...
Neuromod establishes US presence, adds local leadership
Automotive Infotainment Market Size Worth $12.57 Billion By 2028: Grand View Research, Inc.
Titel
Good Company, Strauss Israel, Agoro Carbon Alliance, Smart Agro Fund and ERB are on a Mission to ...
Viral Vector and Plasmid Manufacturing Market Size to Reach USD 1.12 Billion in 2027 | Increasing ...
Pearle Vision Introduces "Maya" The Latest Installment In Their Award-Winning Small Moments ...
XREX Raises $17M to Expand Fiat Currency Portfolio and Partnerships
Thunes Enables Real-time Consumer Payments to Pakistan through a Partnership with Bank Alfalah
Plant Protein Market Size to Reach USD 17.52 Billion in 2028 from USD 10.28 Billion in 2020, with soy leading among source segments: Reports and Data
Seadrill New Finance Limited (the "Issuer") - Financial Information Relating to Seabras JV
Prime Venture Partners Announces Fund IV of US$100 million, with a First Close of $75 million (INR ...
Discover two emerging businesses at Kalkine Media's INVEST NEST webinar on August 26
LyondellBasell Announces Retirement of Chief Executive Officer
Titel
Ascend wins lithium-ion battery additive patent case against Samsung SDI
Cannabis Companies Prepare for Explosive Growth Following Federal US Legalization
Altor acquires a majority stake in oceansapart - continues its long-standing success story within ...
Will This Exciting Discovery Create The World's Next Oil Nation
EY and Microsoft announce expansion of collaboration to drive a US$15b growth opportunity and ...
David Phillips appointed Head of UK and Investor Relations of Aker Carbon Capture
Deloitte Cyber partners with HGC Group to protect Hong Kong Companies from Cyber Risks under Rapid ...
Endo Reports Second-Quarter 2021 Financial Results And Updates 2021 Financial Guidance
LG Energy Solution to have 6-year access to nickel, cobalt from Australian Mines amid heated ...
Cryptocurrency Achieves Breakthrough Acceptance as US Senate Negotiators Deem it as Infrastructure
Titel
Medical Breakthroughs Propel Psilocybin Closer to Legalization
Psychedelic Therapies Become New Biotech Hotspot Amid New Legitimacy
Electric Scooter Market Worth $644.5 Billion by 2028, Growing at a CAGR of 29.4% from 2021 -- ...
Why 2020 is the Year for Cannabis E-Commerce Stocks
FXT witnesses a 23,025% increase in its token holders in a week
Compass Pathways' Historic IPO Shines Spotlight on Alternative Mental Health Treatments
Psychedelics Transition from Experimental Treatment to Major Pharmaceutical Industry
Erdal Can Alkoclar: Tokenization Is The Future Of Ore Mining
Biotech Is Fueling An All-New Cannabis Boom
Viatris Inc. Launches as a New Kind of Healthcare Company, Positioned to Meet the World's Evolving ...