CORESTATE expands its European Micro Living portfolio to include Vienna Trophy property TrIIIple under the Linked Living brand powered by YOUNIQ

Nachrichtenquelle: EQS Group AG
27.08.2021   

DGAP-News: Corestate Capital Holding S.A. / Key word(s): Real Estate
CORESTATE expands its European Micro Living portfolio to include Vienna Trophy property TrIIIple under the Linked Living brand powered by YOUNIQ

27.08.2021 / 07:00
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

CORESTATE expands its European Micro Living portfolio to include Vienna Trophy property TrIIIple under the Linked Living brand powered by YOUNIQ

  • 671 furnished flats in a prime location on the Danube Canal
  • Two top commercial leases concluded: Fit One and Treble
  • Sophisticated community concept, including a cinema, a rooftop disco and a roof terrace
  • Innovative energy efficiency measures: Heating and cooling with Danube water will save 2,000 tonnes of CO2 per year
  • Consistent expansion of Corestate's European Micro Living platform

Frankfurt, 27 August 2021. Corestate's Micro Living brand "Linked Living powered by YOUNIQ" has launched TrIIIple Vienna, a second attractive location in Austria's capital city. The 125 m high Linked Living TrIIIple with 35 floors is an innovative mixed-use landmark project with 671 micro flats, all with balconies or terraces. It is aimed at students and young professionals and offers a sophisticated community concept with a cinema, working lounges and a community kitchen, for example, as well as additional commercial space for fitness and a cafeteria/bistro. The property is crowned by a rooftop disco with a roof terrace available to all residents, which offers a unique panoramic view of Vienna and the surrounding area.

The issues of sustainability and environmental awareness were taken into account in a special way by implementing particularly innovative energy measures: Heating and cooling are carried out with river water, i.e. all heating and cooling is provided by the Danube Canal river. This saves more than 2,000 tonnes of CO2 per year for the entire TrIIIple project.

"With Linked Living TrIIIple Vienna, we are sending a clear signal that we are playing in the top league in European Micro Living. We have succeeded in realising a truly spectacular project that can stand up to any comparison. We still have a lot of plans and will continue to put our heart and soul into expanding our European presence in Micro Living because we are convinced that the demand for high-quality, contemporary and, above all, needs-based temporary living space will continue to grow in the years to come," said Lambros Reppas, European Head of Asset Management Residential & Micro Living.



