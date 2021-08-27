CARMAT Announces a New Commercial Implant of Its Aeson Artificial Heart at University Medical Center Schleswig-holstein in Kiel, Germany

This new commercial implant of the Aeson device was performed by Prof. Assad Haneya and his team of the Department of Cardiovascular Surgery at University Medical Center Schleswig-Holstein (UKSH) in Kiel (Director: Prof. Jochen Cremer). With 14,000 employees in over 85 clinics and institutes, UKSH is one of the largest medical care centers in Europe and the first training provider in Schleswig-Holstein. UKSH in Kiel is recognized as one of Germany’s leading heart centers with a history of thoracic transplantation for several decades. It provides maximum medical care in this federal state and guarantees medical-technical care at the highest level, especially for patients who require highly differentiated diagnosis and therapy.

CARMAT (FR0010907956, ALCAR) (Paris:ALCAR), the designer and developer of the world’s most advanced total artificial heart, aiming to provide a therapeutic alternative for people suffering from end-stage biventricular heart failure, today announces the third implant of its Aeson bioprosthetic artificial heart in a commercial setting.

Prof. Assad Haneya, Director of the Transplantation and Mechanical Circulatory Support Program at UKSH, declared: “We are pleased to have successfully implanted the CARMAT TAH in our center last week. The patient who received the device suffered from severe end-stage biventricular heart failure and he was eligible to an urgent heart transplant. During the last weeks, we noticed a further deterioration with signs of a beginning multi-organ failure and the use of Aeson was a natural choice.”

Dr. Bernd Panholzer, Director of Cardiovascular Intensive Care Unit, added: A few days after the procedure, the device is providing all the necessary support and the patient is recovering well. Since the device has some key characteristics similar to a real heart, such as pulsatility, hemo-compatibility and self regulation, we expect to meet the needs of many other patients placed on the waiting lists with this new type of therapy.”

Stéphane Piat, Chief Executive Officer of CARMAT, concluded: “We are proud that University Medical Center Schleswig-Holstein, one of the largest in Germany and even in Europe in terms of the use of mechanical circulatory support, has chosen Aeson as a treatment option for this critically ill patient. I would like to thank Prof. Assad Haneya and his teams for their trust and our technical staff for the support during the entire process. We are experiencing growing interest in our therapy and are pursuing its commercial deployment in Europe as planned.”