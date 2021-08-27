Compagnie Financière Tradition Adjusted operating profit before exceptional items of CHF 58.1m
Ad hoc announcement pursuant
to Article 53 of the Six Exchange
Regulation Listing Rules
|
|Lausanne, 27 August 2021
Adjusted revenue of CHF 491.0m,
down 9.9% at constant exchange rates
Adjusted operating profit before exceptional items
of CHF 58.1m
Net profit Group share of CHF 35.5m
|
CHF m
|
H1 2021
|
H1 2020
|Variation in current currencies
|Variation in constant currencies
|Reported (IFRS)
|Revenue
|452.0
|512.8
|-11.9%
|-9.9%
|Operating profit
|43.8
|58.1
|-24.6%
|-21.6%
|Operating margin
|9.7%
|11.3%
|Profit before tax
|49.2
|60.9
|-19.2%
|-16.2%
|Net profit Group share
|35.5
|48.7
|-27.2%
|-24.4%
|Adjusted*
|Revenue
|491.0
|558.0
|-12.0%
|-9.9%
|Operating profit before exceptional items
|58.1
|75.5
|-23.1%
|-20.3%
|Operating margin before exceptional items
|11.8%
|13.5%
* with proportionate consolidation method for joint ventures ("Adjusted")
