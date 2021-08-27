checkAd

Compagnie Financière Tradition Adjusted operating profit before exceptional items of CHF 58.1m

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
27.08.2021, 07:00  |  19   |   |   

  Ad hoc announcement pursuant 
to Article 53 of the Six Exchange
Regulation Listing Rules
﻿    Lausanne,  27 August 2021

Adjusted revenue of CHF 491.0m,
down 9.9% at constant exchange rates

Adjusted operating profit before exceptional items
of CHF 58.1m

Net profit Group share of CHF 35.5m

 

CHF m 		 

H1 2021 		 

H1 2020 		Variation in current currencies Variation in constant currencies
Reported (IFRS)        
Revenue 452.0 512.8 -11.9% -9.9%
Operating profit 43.8 58.1 -24.6% -21.6%
Operating margin 9.7% 11.3%    
Profit before tax 49.2 60.9 -19.2% -16.2%
Net profit Group share 35.5 48.7 -27.2% -24.4%
         
Adjusted*        
Revenue 491.0 558.0 -12.0% -9.9%
Operating profit before exceptional items 58.1 75.5 -23.1% -20.3%
Operating margin before exceptional items 11.8% 13.5%    

                                                                                                                                                            * with proportionate consolidation method for joint ventures ("Adjusted")

Seite 1 von 3



0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Compagnie Financière Tradition Adjusted operating profit before exceptional items of CHF 58.1m   Ad hoc announcement pursuant to Article 53 of the Six ExchangeRegulation Listing Rules ﻿    Lausanne,  27 August 2021 Adjusted revenue of CHF 491.0m, down 9.9% at constant exchange rates Adjusted operating profit before …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Vow ASA: First Half 2021 : Cruise industry rebounds
LGL Systems Acquisition Corp. Announces Stockholder Approval for and Closing of Business ...
Philips spotlights smart diagnostic and treatment solutions driving clinical confidence and ...
Denarius Announces Second Quarter and First Half 2021 Results
SalMar ASA: Enters partnership with Aker to create world leading offshore farming operations
CytoDyn Appoints Seenu Srinivasan, Ph.D. as Executive Director of CMC Regulatory Affairs
Iceland Seafood International hf: Positive results in 1H 2021 driven by good performance of Ireland and strong recovery of S-Europe ...
FAT Brands Inc. Announces Third Quarter Cash Dividend on Class A Common Stock and Class B Common ...
Osino Announces Filing of Preliminary Economic Assessment Results for Twin Hills Gold Project, ...
Sugarbud Announces Filing of Q2 2021 Financial Results and Provides Outlook for 2021
Titel
Orocobre Limited announces FY21 Results and implementation of merger with Galaxy Resources
Clariant acquires remaining 70% in Brazilian Personal Care specialty company Beraca to seize full ...
WISeKey Collaborates with GDGC Enterprises to Auction NFTs of Kobe Bryant Autographed Black Mamba ...
Aya Gold & Silver Inc. Announces C$70 Million Bought Deal Public Offering
Brookfield Infrastructure Announces Successful Tender and Take-up of 65.6% of Inter Pipeline Ltd. ...
Novartis provides update on BELINDA study investigating Kymriah as second-line treatment in ...
Emeli Sandé signs to Chrysalis Records
SalMar intends to launch a voluntary cash offer to acquire all outstanding shares in Norway Royal ...
ING to appoint Marnix van Stiphout as chief operations officer, chief transformation officer and ...
Pfizer to Acquire Trillium Therapeutics Inc.
Titel
Allarity Therapeutics’ oral PARP inhibitor, Stenoparib, demonstrates additional pre-clinical ...
BioNTech schließt Übernahme von Kites Neoantigen-TCR Zelltherapie-Plattform und ...
CORRECTING and REPLACING - GoodRx and Boehringer Ingelheim Announce Joint Effort to Deliver ...
Transaction in Own Shares
atai Life Sciences gründet in Partnerschaft mit der University of Queensland InnarisBio mit dem ...
Oatly to Report Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results on August 16, 2021
Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment’s Crackle Premieres Big-Budget Disaster Movie ...
Optinose Completes Patient Recruitment in Pivotal Trial for XHANCE in Chronic Sinusitis
Delta Drone International to Expand Its Australian Drone-Based Services Through Acquisition of ...
Royal Dutch Shell plc second quarter 2021 interim dividend
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Spineway - improved operating result despite cover
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board
Ocugen Inc. Announces $23 Million Registered Direct Offering of Common Stock Priced at a Premium to ...