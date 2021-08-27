Compagnie Financière Tradition Adjusted operating profit before exceptional items of CHF 58.1m Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire | 27.08.2021, 07:00 | 19 | 0 | 0 27.08.2021, 07:00 | Ad hoc announcement pursuant

to Article 53 of the Six Exchange

Regulation Listing Rules ﻿ Lausanne, 27 August 2021 Adjusted revenue of CHF 491.0m,

down 9.9% at constant exchange rates Adjusted operating profit before exceptional items

of CHF 58.1m Net profit Group share of CHF 35.5m



CHF m



H1 2021



H1 2020 Variation in current currencies Variation in constant currencies Reported (IFRS) Revenue 452.0 512.8 -11.9% -9.9% Operating profit 43.8 58.1 -24.6% -21.6% Operating margin 9.7% 11.3% Profit before tax 49.2 60.9 -19.2% -16.2% Net profit Group share 35.5 48.7 -27.2% -24.4% Adjusted* Revenue 491.0 558.0 -12.0% -9.9% Operating profit before exceptional items 58.1 75.5 -23.1% -20.3% Operating margin before exceptional items 11.8% 13.5% * with proportionate consolidation method for joint ventures ("Adjusted") Seite 2 ► Seite 1 von 3





