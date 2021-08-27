Construction contract in Norway (Tesla service centre in Oslo)

On 26 August 2021, Peritus Entreprenør AS, part of AS Merko Ehitus group, and Tesla Norway AS entered into a contract for the design and construction of second stage of a Tesla service centre situated at Karihaugveien 100 in Oslo.

The contract includes renovation and reconstruction of a former logistics building into a service centre for Tesla electric cars. The works include construction of the façade, internal layout changes and installation of technical equipment.