Construction contract in Norway (Tesla service centre in Oslo)

On 26 August 2021, Peritus Entreprenør AS, part of AS Merko Ehitus group, and Tesla Norway AS entered into a contract for the design and construction of second stage of a Tesla service centre situated at Karihaugveien 100 in Oslo.

The contract includes renovation and reconstruction of a former logistics building into a service centre for Tesla electric cars. The works include construction of the façade, internal layout changes and installation of technical equipment.

The contract value is approximately EUR 4.1 million, plus value added tax. The works will be performed from September 2021 until February 2022.

Peritus Entreprenør AS (peritus-entreprenor.no) is Norwegian construction company, which offers construction services in general construction. The company is part of AS Merko Ehitus group since 2016.

Additional information: Peritus Entreprenør AS, CEO Arne Austad, tel. +47 4738 8380.

Urmas Somelar
Head of Group Finance Unit
AS Merko Ehitus
+372 650 1250

urmas.somelar@merko.ee

AS Merko Ehitus (group.merko.ee) group consists of AS Merko Ehitus Eesti in Estonia, SIA Merks in Latvia, UAB Merko Statyba in Lithuania and Peritus Entreprenør AS in Norway. Besides providing construction services as a main contractor, the group’s other major area of activity is apartment development. As at the end of 2020, the group employed 666 people, and the group’s revenue for 2020 was EUR 316 million.





