Hoegh LNG Q2 EBITDA USD 52.7 Million; Sees Positive Effects in Q3
(PLX AI) – Hoegh LNG Q2 EBITDA USD 52.7 million.Q2 net income USD -19.4 millionOne-off financing costs impacting the second quarter with USD 9 millionSays Q3 EBITDA will be positively affected by Arctic Princess being fully operational after it …
- (PLX AI) – Hoegh LNG Q2 EBITDA USD 52.7 million.
- Q2 net income USD -19.4 million
- One-off financing costs impacting the second quarter with USD 9 million
- Says Q3 EBITDA will be positively affected by Arctic Princess being fully operational after it completed its 15th anniversary class renewal in Q2 and with Höegh Giant operating a full quarter under its new contract with H-Energy
