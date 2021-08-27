checkAd

Scanfil Invests EUR 6 Million to Double China Factory to Meet Dmand

Autor: PLX AI
27.08.2021, 07:05  |   |   |   

(PLX AI) – Scanfil to initiate planning to double its Suzhou electronics and system integration factory in China. The possible investment in the expansion of the current facility has been estimated to be at EUR 6 million, and the construction work …

  • (PLX AI) – Scanfil to initiate planning to double its Suzhou electronics and system integration factory in China.
  • The possible investment in the expansion of the current facility has been estimated to be at EUR 6 million, and the construction work is estimated to be started in 2022
  • Customer demand has been increasing throughout the year and there are clear signals that demand will remain at a high level for the coming years, CEO says
