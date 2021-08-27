AWILCO DRILLING PLC (AWDR) – Notification of Trade of Primary Insider

On 26 August 2021, funds managed by QVT Financial LP (“QVT”) purchased in the open market 34,833 shares in Awilco Drilling Plc (“Awilco Drilling”) at a price of NOK 3.8311 per share.



Following the aforementioned transactions, funds managed or otherwise deemed controlled by QVT hereafter own a total of 4,953,863 shares in Awilco Drilling, or 9.08% of the registered share capital. QVT’s CEO and founder, Dan Gold, is a member of the board of directors of Awilco Drilling.