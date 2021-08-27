checkAd

European Energy A/S quadruples its construction of green energy capacity in the first half of 2021

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
27.08.2021, 07:30  |  14   |   |   

Company announcement 12/2021 (27.08.2021)

European Energy is installing more than four times as much green energy capacity in the first half of 2021 compared to the same period last year. At the same time, the Group’s quarterly report for the second quarter shows an increase in the number of employees and significant investment growth.

European Energy has invested heavily in new projects in the first six months of 2021. At the end of the first half-year, European Energy has 1,129 MW of new green energy capacity under construction across 26 different projects in seven countries – and most of these projects are expected to be grid connected by the end of the year. This is more than four times as much as the corresponding period in 2020. In addition, the company’s development pipeline has grown by more than four GW of energy capacity during the first half of 2021.

Less than a year after European Energy invested in the Power-to-X company REIntegrate, the Group has secured several contracts – among others for the production of e-methanol for the heavy transport sector. It shows a clear demand for renewable energy in a world that is increasingly being powered by CO2-free electricity.

The new green projects in European Energy have attracted a lot of attention from investors. This has resulted in several successful financing rounds, including the issuance of a new hybrid bond on NASDAQ for EUR 75 million. As a result, the equity in the company currently stands at EUR 315.9 million. Revenue during the first half of 2021 was EUR 38.1 million, while EBITDA was EUR 12.6 million.

The quarterly report also shows an increase in earnings from the sale of electricity, which is a consequence of the addition of power producing assets constructed by the Group. Simultaneously, electricity prices has increased following the increasing electrification around the globe.


For further information, please contact Jonny Thorsted Jonasson, CFO: jtj@europeanenergy.dk or +45 5180 0000

This announcement has been made in accordance with the market abuse regulation (regulation (EU) no. 596/2014 on market abuse).

Attachment





0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

European Energy A/S quadruples its construction of green energy capacity in the first half of 2021 Company announcement 12/2021 (27.08.2021) European Energy is installing more than four times as much green energy capacity in the first half of 2021 compared to the same period last year. At the same time, the Group’s quarterly report for the …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Vow ASA: First Half 2021 : Cruise industry rebounds
Denarius Announces Second Quarter and First Half 2021 Results
LGL Systems Acquisition Corp. Announces Stockholder Approval for and Closing of Business ...
Philips spotlights smart diagnostic and treatment solutions driving clinical confidence and ...
SalMar ASA: Enters partnership with Aker to create world leading offshore farming operations
CytoDyn Appoints Seenu Srinivasan, Ph.D. as Executive Director of CMC Regulatory Affairs
Iceland Seafood International hf: Positive results in 1H 2021 driven by good performance of Ireland and strong recovery of S-Europe ...
FAT Brands Inc. Announces Third Quarter Cash Dividend on Class A Common Stock and Class B Common ...
Osino Announces Filing of Preliminary Economic Assessment Results for Twin Hills Gold Project, ...
Sugarbud Announces Filing of Q2 2021 Financial Results and Provides Outlook for 2021
Titel
Orocobre Limited announces FY21 Results and implementation of merger with Galaxy Resources
Clariant acquires remaining 70% in Brazilian Personal Care specialty company Beraca to seize full ...
WISeKey Collaborates with GDGC Enterprises to Auction NFTs of Kobe Bryant Autographed Black Mamba ...
Aya Gold & Silver Inc. Announces C$70 Million Bought Deal Public Offering
Brookfield Infrastructure Announces Successful Tender and Take-up of 65.6% of Inter Pipeline Ltd. ...
Novartis provides update on BELINDA study investigating Kymriah as second-line treatment in ...
Emeli Sandé signs to Chrysalis Records
SalMar intends to launch a voluntary cash offer to acquire all outstanding shares in Norway Royal ...
ING to appoint Marnix van Stiphout as chief operations officer, chief transformation officer and ...
Pfizer to Acquire Trillium Therapeutics Inc.
Titel
Allarity Therapeutics’ oral PARP inhibitor, Stenoparib, demonstrates additional pre-clinical ...
BioNTech schließt Übernahme von Kites Neoantigen-TCR Zelltherapie-Plattform und ...
CORRECTING and REPLACING - GoodRx and Boehringer Ingelheim Announce Joint Effort to Deliver ...
Transaction in Own Shares
atai Life Sciences gründet in Partnerschaft mit der University of Queensland InnarisBio mit dem ...
Oatly to Report Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results on August 16, 2021
Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment’s Crackle Premieres Big-Budget Disaster Movie ...
Optinose Completes Patient Recruitment in Pivotal Trial for XHANCE in Chronic Sinusitis
Delta Drone International to Expand Its Australian Drone-Based Services Through Acquisition of ...
Royal Dutch Shell plc second quarter 2021 interim dividend
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Spineway - improved operating result despite cover
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board
Ocugen Inc. Announces $23 Million Registered Direct Offering of Common Stock Priced at a Premium to ...