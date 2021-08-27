Extension of the mandate of the Supervisory Board members of AS Ekspress Meedia

The Supervisory Board of AS Ekspress Meedia will continue in the former four-member composition: Hans Luik (the Chairman), Mari-Liis Rüütsalu, Signe Kukin and Kaspar Hanni.

AS Ekspress Grupp extended the mandate of Hans Luik and Mari-Liis Rüütsalu, members of the Supervisory Board of AS Ekspress Meedia – the 100% subsidiary of AS Ekspress Grupp – until 2 September 2026.





AS Ekspress Meedia is Estonia’s fastest and most innovative media company covering the widest range of topics. It owns Estonia’s largest news portal Delfi , publishes newspapers Eesti Ekspress , Eesti Päevaleht , Maaleht and LP and the most popular magazines Eesti Naine, Anne ja Stiil, Pere ja Kodu, Oma Maitse, Maakodu, Tervis Pluss and Kroonika. The mission of Ekspress Meedia is to promote democracy and make its contribution to a more open, informed and digitally advanced Estonia.

Mari-Liis Rüütsalu

AS Ekspress Grupp

Chairman of the Management Board

+372 512 2591

mariliis.ryytsalu@egrupp.ee

AS Ekspress Grupp is the leading media group in the Baltic States whose key activities include web media content production, publishing of newspapers and magazines and provision of printing services in Estonia, Latvia and Lithuania. Ekspress Grupp that launched its operations in 1989 employs almost 1600 people, owns leading web media portals in the Baltic States and publishes the most popular daily and weekly newspapers as well as the majority of the most popular magazines in Estonia.