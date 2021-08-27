The Directors of Boussard & Gavaudan Holding Limited would like to announce the following information for the Company.

Close of business 26 Aug 2021.

Estimated NAV

Euro Shares Sterling Shares Estimated NAV € 27.4043 £ 23.7904 Estimated MTD return 0.72 % 0.76 % Estimated YTD return 5.66 % 4.49 % Estimated ITD return 174.04 % 137.90 %

NAV and returns are calculated net of management and performance fees

Market information

Euro Shares Amsterdam (AEX) London (LSE) Market Close € 21.80 N/A Premium/discount to estimated NAV -20.45 % N/A Sterling Shares Amsterdam (AEX) London (LSE) Market Close N/A GBX 1,800.00 Premium/discount to estimated NAV N/A -24.34 %

Transactions in own securities purchased into treasury

Ordinary Shares Euro Shares Sterling Shares Number of shares N/A N/A Average Price N/A N/A Range of Price N/A N/A