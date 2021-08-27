Fabasoft AG (ISIN AT0000785407, WKN 922985, Prime Standard) announced on 27 August 2021 Group figures for the first three months of the fiscal year 2021/2022 (01/04/2021-30/06/2021):

DGAP-News: Fabasoft AG / Key word(s): Quarterly / Interim Statement Fabasoft AG - figures for the first three months of the fiscal year 2021/2022 at a glance 27.08.2021 / 07:50 The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

- Sales revenue: EUR 13.6 million (EUR 14.3 million in the first three months of the fiscal year 2020/2021)

- EBITDA: EUR 3.9 million (EUR 5.9 million in the first three months of the fiscal year 2020/2021)

- EBIT: EUR 2.4 million (EUR 4.5 million in the first three months of the fiscal year 2020/2021)

- Cash flows from operating activities: EUR 0.5 million (EUR 4.4 million in the first three months of the fiscal year 2020/2021)

- Cash and cash equivalents: EUR 37.0 million as of 30 June 2021 (EUR 44.0 million as of 30 June 2020)

Please access the report via the following links:

German: https://www.fabasoft.com/group/Fabasoft_AG_3_Monatsbericht_2021_2022.p ...

English: https://www.fabasoft.com/group/Fabasoft_AG_3_Monthsreport_2021_2022.pd ...

Fabasoft is a European software manufacturer and provider of cloud services. Fabasoft's software products and cloud services ensure the consistent capture, organisation, secure storage and context-sensitive finding of all digital business documents as well as the media-neutral multichannel publishing of digital contents (www.fabasoft.com).

Fabasoft AG (ISIN AT0000785407; WKN 922985; Bloomberg Code FAA GY; Reuters Code

FAAS.DE)

Linz, 27 August 2021

Leopold Bauernfeind, Member of the Managing Board

E-mail: Leopold.Bauernfeind@fabasoft.com , Telephone: +43 732 60 61 62

27.08.2021 Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.



The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.

Archive at www.dgap.de



Language: English Company: Fabasoft AG Honauerstraße 4 4020 Linz Austria Phone: +43 732 606 162 Fax: +43 732 606 162--609 E-mail: Leopold.Bauernfeind@fabasoft.com Internet: www.fabasoft.com ISIN: AT0000785407 WKN: 922985 Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Munich, Stuttgart EQS News ID: 1229311

End of News DGAP News Service

1229311 27.08.2021