checkAd

DGAP-News Fabasoft AG - figures for the first three months of the fiscal year 2021/2022 at a glance

Nachrichtenquelle: EQS Group AG
27.08.2021, 07:50  |  58   |   |   

DGAP-News: Fabasoft AG / Key word(s): Quarterly / Interim Statement
Fabasoft AG - figures for the first three months of the fiscal year 2021/2022 at a glance

27.08.2021 / 07:50
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Fabasoft AG (ISIN AT0000785407, WKN 922985, Prime Standard) announced on
27 August 2021 Group figures for the first three months of the fiscal year 2021/2022
(01/04/2021-30/06/2021):

- Sales revenue: EUR 13.6 million (EUR 14.3 million in the first three months of the fiscal year 2020/2021)
- EBITDA: EUR 3.9 million (EUR 5.9 million in the first three months of the fiscal year 2020/2021)
- EBIT: EUR 2.4 million (EUR 4.5 million in the first three months of the fiscal year 2020/2021)
- Cash flows from operating activities: EUR 0.5 million (EUR 4.4 million in the first three months of the fiscal year 2020/2021)
- Cash and cash equivalents: EUR 37.0 million as of 30 June 2021 (EUR 44.0 million as of 30 June 2020)

Please access the report via the following links:
German: https://www.fabasoft.com/group/Fabasoft_AG_3_Monatsbericht_2021_2022.p ...
English: https://www.fabasoft.com/group/Fabasoft_AG_3_Monthsreport_2021_2022.pd ...

Fabasoft is a European software manufacturer and provider of cloud services. Fabasoft's software products and cloud services ensure the consistent capture, organisation, secure storage and context-sensitive finding of all digital business documents as well as the media-neutral multichannel publishing of digital contents (www.fabasoft.com).

Fabasoft AG (ISIN AT0000785407; WKN 922985; Bloomberg Code FAA GY; Reuters Code
FAAS.DE)
Linz, 27 August 2021
Leopold Bauernfeind, Member of the Managing Board
E-mail: Leopold.Bauernfeind@fabasoft.com, Telephone: +43 732 60 61 62


27.08.2021 Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de

Language: English
Company: Fabasoft AG
Honauerstraße 4
4020 Linz
Austria
Phone: +43 732 606 162
Fax: +43 732 606 162--609
E-mail: Leopold.Bauernfeind@fabasoft.com
Internet: www.fabasoft.com
ISIN: AT0000785407
WKN: 922985
Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Munich, Stuttgart
EQS News ID: 1229311

 
End of News DGAP News Service

1229311  27.08.2021 

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1229311&application_name=news&site_id=wallstreetFabasoft Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Diskussion: Fabasoft - Neustart
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

DGAP-News Fabasoft AG - figures for the first three months of the fiscal year 2021/2022 at a glance DGAP-News: Fabasoft AG / Key word(s): Quarterly / Interim Statement Fabasoft AG - figures for the first three months of the fiscal year 2021/2022 at a glance 27.08.2021 / 07:50 The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this …

Community

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
DGAP-News: Clean Logistics SE: SendR SE schließt Umfirmierung in Clean Logistics SE erfolgreich ab: Clean ...
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : ​​​​​​​Unaudited Trading Update for the ...
DGAP-Adhoc: fashionette AG passt Prognose für Geschäftsjahr 2021 aufgrund temporärer logistischer ...
DGAP-News: CORESTATE erweitert europäisches Micro Living Portfolio um Wiener Trophy-Immobilie TrIIIple unter ...
DGAP-News: Aareal Bank stellt Ghelamco Group Kredit für Refinanzierung eines fertiggestellten ...
DGAP-Adhoc: fashionette AG adjusts guidance for the financial year 2021 due to temporary logistical challenges ...
Intelligent charging solutions for companies: E.ON and Compleo expand their cooperation across Europe
DGAP-News: Aurubis AG: Aurubis und Nussir beenden Memorandum of Understanding über künftige ...
Intelligente Ladelösungen für Unternehmen: E.ON und Compleo bauen europaweit Kooperation aus
DGAP-Adhoc: ​​​​​​​KAP AG hebt Prognose für das Geschäftsjahr 2021 aufgrund positiver ...
Titel
DGAP-Adhoc: Lang & Schwarz Aktiengesellschaft verschiebt Hauptversammlung und bildet Steuerrückstellung
DGAP-Adhoc: NanoRepro AG: Änderung in der Aktionärsstruktur
DGAP-News: PAION AG VERÖFFENTLICHT KONZERN-FINANZERGEBNISSE FÜR DAS ERSTE HALBJAHR 2021
DGAP-News: Deutsche Rohstoff AG: Bright Rock beginnt mit der ersten Bohrung in Wyoming
DGAP-News: paragon Automotive bestätigt starke operative Entwicklung
Maintopas AG: HELLER Konzern, Nürtingen - 125 Jahre gelebte Tradition steht vor Neuausrichtung im familiären ...
EQS-News: Ready to shine: Meyer Burger erstrahlt dank innovativer Kampagne in neuem Licht
DGAP-News: Modern Plant Based Foods Inc. meldet wichtigen Abschluß einer Partnerschaftsvereinbarung
DGAP-News: M1 Kliniken AG publishes figures for the 1st half of 2021: stable business development despite ...
DGAP-News: cyan AG gibt vorläufige Geschäftszahlen für das erste Halbjahr 2021 bekannt
Titel
DGAP-Adhoc: Lang & Schwarz Aktiengesellschaft verschiebt Hauptversammlung und bildet Steuerrückstellung
DGAP-News: Lang & Schwarz Aktiengesellschaft: Das beste Halbjahr der Firmengeschichte
DGAP-Adhoc: NanoRepro AG: Änderung in der Aktionärsstruktur
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. :
Manz AG: Aufträge unterstreichen Kompetenz beim elektrischen Antriebsstrang und steigende Wachstumsdynamik ...
DGAP-Adhoc: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : FURTHER INCREASED SIHPL SETTLEMENT OFFER
DGAP-News: PowerTap Hydrogen Capital: PowerTap informiert über den aktuellen Stand ihrer Blue ...
EQS-News: RELIEF THERAPEUTICS Holdings AG: Acer Therapeutics and Relief Therapeutics Announce Submission of a ...
DGAP-News: PAION AG VERÖFFENTLICHT KONZERN-FINANZERGEBNISSE FÜR DAS ERSTE HALBJAHR 2021
DGAP-Adhoc: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : INTERIM EXTENSION OPTION REQUEST
Titel
DGAP-Adhoc: Lang & Schwarz Aktiengesellschaft verschiebt Hauptversammlung und bildet Steuerrückstellung
21Shares Handel ex-Split am 12. April 2021 ETP
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: Clean Power gibt Update zu PowerTaps Markteinführung von ...
Clean Power Capital Corp.: Noch günstige Wasserstoff-Aktie startet Produktion mit NASA-Partner!
EQS-News: NeuroRx and Relief announce topline efficacy data from patients treated with RLF-100(TM) ...
DGAP-News: EarthRenew Inc: EarthRenew gibt Unterzeichnung einer Vertriebsvereinbarung mit einem großen ...
Wasserstoffbetriebene Fahrzeuge leiten eine neue Ära des Transports ein
DGAP-News: Major Precious Metals Corp.: Die grönländische Regierung genehmigt die Übertragung der ...
DGAP-News: Major Precious Metals Corp.: Major Precious Metals ohne Kenntnis einer wesentlichen Änderung ...
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: Clean Power Capital äußert sich zu von IIROC verhängte Aussetzung des ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

DatumTitel
07:50 UhrDGAP-News: Fabasoft AG - die ersten drei Monate des Geschäftsjahres 2021/2022 im Überblick
EQS Group AG | Weitere Nachrichten