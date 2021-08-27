DGAP-News Fabasoft AG - figures for the first three months of the fiscal year 2021/2022 at a glance
|
DGAP-News: Fabasoft AG / Key word(s): Quarterly / Interim Statement
Fabasoft AG (ISIN AT0000785407, WKN 922985, Prime Standard) announced on
- Sales revenue: EUR 13.6 million (EUR 14.3 million in the first three months of the fiscal year 2020/2021)
- EBITDA: EUR 3.9 million (EUR 5.9 million in the first three months of the fiscal year 2020/2021)
- EBIT: EUR 2.4 million (EUR 4.5 million in the first three months of the fiscal year 2020/2021)
- Cash flows from operating activities: EUR 0.5 million (EUR 4.4 million in the first three months of the fiscal year 2020/2021)
- Cash and cash equivalents: EUR 37.0 million as of 30 June 2021 (EUR 44.0 million as of 30 June 2020)
Please access the report via the following links:
German: https://www.fabasoft.com/group/Fabasoft_AG_3_Monatsbericht_2021_2022.p ...
English: https://www.fabasoft.com/group/Fabasoft_AG_3_Monthsreport_2021_2022.pd ...
Fabasoft is a European software manufacturer and provider of cloud services. Fabasoft's software products and cloud services ensure the consistent capture, organisation, secure storage and context-sensitive finding of all digital business documents as well as the media-neutral multichannel publishing of digital contents (www.fabasoft.com).
Fabasoft AG (ISIN AT0000785407; WKN 922985; Bloomberg Code FAA GY; Reuters Code
FAAS.DE)
Linz, 27 August 2021
Leopold Bauernfeind, Member of the Managing Board
E-mail: Leopold.Bauernfeind@fabasoft.com, Telephone: +43 732 60 61 62
27.08.2021 Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Fabasoft AG
|Honauerstraße 4
|4020 Linz
|Austria
|Phone:
|+43 732 606 162
|Fax:
|+43 732 606 162--609
|E-mail:
|Leopold.Bauernfeind@fabasoft.com
|Internet:
|www.fabasoft.com
|ISIN:
|AT0000785407
|WKN:
|922985
|Listed:
|Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Munich, Stuttgart
|EQS News ID:
|1229311
|End of News
|DGAP News Service
|
1229311 27.08.2021Fabasoft Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de
|Diskussion: Fabasoft - Neustart
|
Wertpapier
0 Kommentare