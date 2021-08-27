checkAd

The last day of trading with the warrants of series (2020 3) TO3 B in Terranet AB is today, August 27, 2021

Today, August 27, 2021, is the last day of trading with the warrants of series TO3 B in Terranet AB (“Terranet” or “the Company”). The subscription period for the warrants of series TO3 B runs up until September 3, 2021. Each warrant of series TO3 B gives the owner the right to subscribe for one (1) new B-share in the Company. The exercise price for the warrants of series TO3 B is SEK 0.80 per B-share.

If all the warrants of series TO3 B are exercised, the Company will receive approximately SEK 40.4 million before issuing costs. In order to prevent the warrants expiring without value, the holder must actively subscribe for new shares, no later than September 3, 2021. Alternatively, the holder may sell the warrants, no later than today, August 27, 2021. Please be aware that certain nominees may close their application earlier than September 3, 2021. Complete terms and conditions for the warrants are available at the Company’s website, www.terranet.se.  

Summarized terms for the warrants of series TO3 B.

Subscription period: August 23 – September 3, 2021.

Issue size: 50,502,653 warrants of series TO3 B, which entitles to subscription of 50 502 653 B shares. If all the warrants are exercised, The Company will receive approximately SEK 40.4 million before issuing costs.

Exercise price: SEK 0.80 per B share.

Last day for trading warrants of series TO3 B: August 27, 2021.

Dilution etc.: If all warrants are exercised the share capital will increase with SEK 505,026.53, from
SEK 2,649,132.56, to SEK 3,154,159.09. If all warrants are exercised the number of shares will increase with 50,502,653 B shares, from 264,913,256 shares (divided on 1,137,463 A shares and 263,775,793 B shares), to 315,415,909 shares. The dilution at exercise of all warrants amounts to approximately 19.1 percent of the number of shares and 19.0 percent of the number of votes.

Note that the warrants that are not exercised at the latest September 3, 2021, or sold at the latest August 27, 2021, will expire without value. For the warrants not to lose their value, the holder must actively subscribe for new shares or sell the warrants.

How warrants are exercised:

Nominee-registered warrants (Custody account)

Subscription and payment by exercise of warrants shall be made in accordance with instructions from each nominee. Please contact your nominee for additional information.

Direct-registered warrants (Securities account)

No accounts for issuing nor any instructions regarding payments will be sent out. Subscriptions will be made through simultaneous payment in accordance with the instructions on the application form.

The warrants will then be replaced by interim shares awaiting registration at the Swedish Companies Registration Office.

The application form including instructions for payment is available at the Company’s website, www.terranet.se and on Mangold Fondkommission AB’s website, www.mangold.se.

Advisers

Mangold Fondkommission AB is the financial adviser for Terranet regarding the warrants.

For questions regarding the warrants, please contact:
Mangold Fondkommission AB
Tel: +46 8 5030 1595
E-mail: emissioner@mangold.se

For more information please contact:

Pär-Olof Johannesson
Tel: +46 70 332 32 62
E-mail: parolof.johannesson@terranet.se

About Terranet

Terranet AB (Nasdaq: TERRNT-B.ST). With a vision to save lives Terranet designs and develops sensor applications for road safety. It markets and delivers a software kit with features available across vehicle platforms and car models. The company is located in Lund and Stuttgart. Terranet AB (publ) is listed on the Nasdaq First North Premier Growth Market.

For more information, please visit www.terranet.se/en/.

Certified Adviser: Mangold Fondkommission AB, 08-503 015 50, ca@mangold.se.






