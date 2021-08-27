Immunicum Announces Participation in Multiple Upcoming Industry and Investor Events in September and October

Immunicum AB (publ) today announced that it will participate in the following upcoming industry events and investor conferences in the period until 31 October.

• 6th CAR-TCR Summit, August 30 – September 2, 2021

Alex Karlsson-Parra, Chief Scientific Officer at Immunicum will be an expert speaker in a workshop at the CAR-TCR summit on 30 August 2021. He will present the potential use of Immunicum’s ilixadencel and DCOne platforms to improve the quality of T cells for CAR-T and other adoptive T cell-based cancer therapies.



• Pareto Securities’ 12th Annual Healthcare Conference, September 1 – 2, 2021

Erik Manting, Chief Executive Officer at Immunicum will present at the investor conference.



• SACHS 21st Annual Biotech in Europe Forum, October 7 – 8, 2021

Erik Manting, Chief Executive Officer at Immunicum, will present at the investor conference.



• ESGO 22nd European Congress on Gynaecological Oncology, October 23 – 25, 2021

Immunicum will participate and present preclinical data on the use of its cancer relapse vaccine DCP-001 in ovarian cancer.



• Neoantigen Based Therapies Summit, October 26 – 28, 2021

Alex Karlsson-Parra, Chief Scientific Officer at Immunicum will present the combination potential of Immunicum’s ilixadencel and DCOne platforms in relation to cancer neoantigen-based therapeutic approaches.

