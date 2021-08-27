Hofseth Biocare ASA SECOND QUARTER 2021 FINANCIAL REPORT
This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to Section 5-12 the Norwegian Securities Trading Act
Hofseth BioCare ASA (“HBC”) had net sales revenues of NOK 31.0m (19.9m) in the second quarter and gross operating revenues of NOK 30.0m (20.1m). For the first half of 2021 HBC had revenues of NOK 47.9m (38.6). Gross revenues in first quarter 2020 included NOK 8.2m in an insurance claim settlement. Revenues in the second quarter increased by 51 % compared to the same quarter in 2020. Adjusted for the settlement, HBC had 36% increased revenues in first half of 2021, compared to 2020.
Cost of Goods Sold (CoGS) amounted to NOK 21.6m (12.5m) in the quarter and NOK 29.9m (18.7m) for the first half of 2021. Operational profit (EBITDA) for the second quarter was NOK -14.6m (-12.3m) and NOK -33.4m (22.5m) for the first half of 2021.
Gross margin was 31 % in the second quarter, down from 38 % in the second quarter 2020, due to higher sales volumes to feed and pet food customers, even though also higher sales to human nutrition customers compared to the same period last year. We expect increased gross margin in the second half and next year. Including credit facilities, HBC had NOK 149.6m in free liquidity by the end of the second quarter 2021.
Highlights in the second quarter:
- Extended the exclusive distribution agreement with leading speciality chemicals and ingredients distributor IMCD, to include most of Europe.
- Following the granting of Qualified Health Claims from Health Canada, asserting the maintenance of healthy levels of ferritin and hemoglobin, we have now successfully identified the peptides responsible for this effect. This will enable us to develop a capsule format to target the treatment of iron deficiency anaemia.
- Synthesis of a novel compound for the treatment of eosinophilic (allergic) inflammation such as asthma. A patent has been filed and the process will be completed before year end.
- Successful oral dosing of the peptides in a proprietary animal model of inflammatory bowel disease run at Stanford University School of Medicine. Further preclinical work will start imminently with the aim to commence clinical trial work in 2022.
In the second quarter of 2021, HBC R&D delivered the following:
