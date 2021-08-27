This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to Section 5-12 the Norwegian Securities Trading Act

Hofseth BioCare ASA (“HBC”) had net sales revenues of NOK 31.0m (19.9m) in the second quarter and gross operating revenues of NOK 30.0m (20.1m). For the first half of 2021 HBC had revenues of NOK 47.9m (38.6). Gross revenues in first quarter 2020 included NOK 8.2m in an insurance claim settlement. Revenues in the second quarter increased by 51 % compared to the same quarter in 2020. Adjusted for the settlement, HBC had 36% increased revenues in first half of 2021, compared to 2020.

Cost of Goods Sold (CoGS) amounted to NOK 21.6m (12.5m) in the quarter and NOK 29.9m (18.7m) for the first half of 2021. Operational profit (EBITDA) for the second quarter was NOK -14.6m (-12.3m) and NOK -33.4m (22.5m) for the first half of 2021.