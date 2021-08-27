European Energy A/S announces conditional notice of early redemption of all of its outstanding senior secured green bonds due 2023 in connection with the contemplated issuance of new EUR denominated senior unsecured green bonds

Reference is made to Company announcement no. 13/2021 of 27 August 2021 in which European Energy A/S (the " Company ") announced that it may issue new EUR denominated senior unsecured green bonds (the " New Green Bonds ") part of the proceeds of which, subject to completion, will be used to fund an early redemption of the Company's outstanding Existing Bonds (as defined below). As described in such Company Announcement, following investor meetings and subject to market conditions, the Company may decide to issue New Green Bonds with an expected initial issue amount of EUR 250,000,000 (the " New Green Bonds Issue ").

CONDITIONAL NOTICE OF EARLY REDEMPTION

The Company hereby gives conditional notice to all holders (the "Holders") of the Company's EUR 200,000,000 Senior Secured Callable Floating Rate Green Bonds 2019/2023 with ISIN code DK0030448238 (the "Existing Bonds") of which EUR 200,000,000 currently is outstanding for early redemption (the "Early Redemption") of the Existing Bonds in full in accordance with clause 10.3 (Early voluntary redemption by the Issuer (call option and equity claw back)) of the terms and conditions for the Existing Bonds dated 18 June 2019 (as amended from time to time) (the "Terms and Conditions").

Unless otherwise defined herein, capitalised terms used in this Company Announcement have the meaning given to them in the Terms and Conditions.

Subject to satisfaction of the New Financing Conditions (as defined below) the date of Early Redemption (the "Redemption Date") will be 22 September 2021 which is also the earliest date on which the Early Redemption may take place in accordance with the Terms and Conditions. A second company announcement (the "Second Company Announcement") will be published in relation to the Early Redemption on or about the date on which all of the New Financing Conditions (as defined below) have been satisfied or waived by the Company in full. The Record Date for the Early Redemption will be 21 September 2021 (the date falling one (1) Business Day prior to the Redemption Date).