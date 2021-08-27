“Our innovation is a profitability business for both employers and employees. With our data-driven tools, we can increase productivity for employers, at the same time increasing worklife- quality for millions of Swedes. With better profitability, companies become more stable, sustainable and can thus take greater responsibility for their entire production chain”, says Jyrki Eklund, CEO, Aino Health.

Aino Health signs membership in the sustainability platform CSR Sweden. Together, they hope to contribute to more sustainable workplaces in Sweden.

“For CSR Sweden and our member companies, sustainability and responsibility from the employer perspective have always been high on the agenda. For us, it feels extremely exciting that an innovative and credible HR-Tech player like Aino takes a place among our members. Aino is also a clear example of how new digital tools can take us forward in several of the sustainability goals”, says Marianne Bogle, Executive Director, CSR Sweden

“For Aino, it's both honoring, challenging and exciting to be accepted as a member of CSR Sweden, one of Europe's greatest platforms in business responsibility issues. Truly credible, with great intellectual height, courage and integrity. We look forward to qualitative cooperation with other member companies and also to be part of CSR Sweden's advocacy work towards politics, both in Sweden, Europe and globally", says Jyrki Eklund, CEO, Aino Health.





About Aino Health:

Aino Health is the leading provider of SaaS solutions in Corporate Health Management. The company's system with a SaaS platform and related services drastically reduces all sick leave, reduces related costs and improves business results through increased productivity and commitment of the organization's employees. The powerful effect comes when health, well-being and safety becomes an integral part of everyday work. Feel free to visit ainohealth.com.

About CSR Sweden:

CSR Sweden is part of CSR Europe, organized under the European Parliament. Since 2003, they have been working from their base in Stockholm, for Swedish companies to be committed and lead the way to fully sustainable businesses in the future. By educating, forming opinions and influencing political decisions, they have established themselves as one of the most respected actors in sustainability and policy making. CSR Sweden's member companies are: Vattenfall, IBM, SAS, Postnord, Löfbergs, Svenska Spel, SJ, Sodexo, LKAB, Vinge, Skellefteå Kraft, E.on, Tieto Evry and now also Aino Health. CSR Sweden is also the founder of The Academy for Human Rights in Business led by Parul Sharma.





For further information and interviews please contact:

Marianne Bogle, VD CSR Sweden

+46 76 215 7122

marianne.bogle@csrsweden.se

Jyrki Eklund, VD Aino Health

+358 40 042 4221

jyrki.eklund@ainohealth.com

Certified adviser

Erik Penser Bank

+46 8 463 83 00

certifiedadviser@penser.se