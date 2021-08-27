checkAd

Vestas Is Too Expensive, Handelsbanken Says, Reiterating Sell

Autor: PLX AI
27.08.2021, 08:26   

(PLX AI) – Vestas shares are too expensive, analysts at Handelsbanken said in a research note, reiterating their sell recommendation on the wind turbine maker.Vestas revenue can easily be hit by unforeseen events, a risk that has been increasing …

  • (PLX AI) – Vestas shares are too expensive, analysts at Handelsbanken said in a research note, reiterating their sell recommendation on the wind turbine maker.
  • Vestas revenue can easily be hit by unforeseen events, a risk that has been increasing markedly with the company's new offshore strategy, Handelsbanken said
  • Potential delays and challenges with suppliers are unknowns, the analysts said
  • In the short term, the share may have some positive momentum leading up to the Glasgow UN climate change conference at the end of October: Handelsbanken
  • Price target DKK 140 implies 46% downside
