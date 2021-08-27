On the statement of the majority shareholder of AB “Ignitis grupė” with a proposal to distribute dividends for the first half of 2021

AB “Ignitis grupė” (hereinafter – Ignitis Group or the Company) informs that on 27 August 2021 it received a statement from the Ministry of Finance of Republic of Lithuania, who owns 73.08% of Company’s shares, (hereinafter – the Majority Shareholder) with a proposal to distribute dividends to shareholders of the Company for the first half of 2021.



The Majority Shareholder has submitted the statement in accordance with Article 601 of the Law on Companies of the Republic of Lithuania as well as the Divided Policy of the Company, which stipulates that EUR 85 million shall be distributed in dividends for the financial year of 2020, and for every consecutive year the dividends shall increase by at least 3%, compared to the amount paid for the previous financial year. Respectively, the amount to be paid for the first half of 2021 is equal to EUR 43.75 million – approximately half of annual dividends planned for 2021 according to the Divided Policy.